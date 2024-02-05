Grammys 2024: Meet flautist Rakesh Chaurasia who won two awards for India

Indian music is creating waves globally since legendary musicians like Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and Rakesh Chaurasia have bagged multiple awards today at The Grammy Awards 2024. Among all the names that have made the nation proud, Rakesh is the one who has piqued a lot of curiosity. Rakesh, an Indian flautist has won two awards at the ceremony in the Best Contemporary Instrumental and Best Global Music Performance categories.

His work for the collaborative album As We Speak was nominated in three categories i.e. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, Best Instrumental Composition for Motion and Best Global Music Performance for Pashto.

Rakesh Chaurasia's background & awards

Chaurasia is the nephew of the legendary Indian classical flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and is taking the Chaurasia legacy forward. Since he comes from such a strong musical background, his skills don't come across as a surprise. He has experimented as a musical artist but has always remained focused on his main goal i.e. becoming a full-fledged classical musician.

Before winning dual Grammy awards, the flautist was honoured with the Indian Music Academy Award in 2007, Aditya Birla Kalakiran Purasakar in 2008, Guru Shishya Award in 2011, IWAP-Pandit Jasraj Sangeet Ratna Award and Pannala Ghosh Puraskar in 2013. Former Indian President, Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam himself honoured him with the Indian Music Academy Award.

The global impact of his work

The flute maestro has made a great impact globally with his work earlier as well. He has made the nation proud by taking Indian classical music to an international platform by doing concerts in countries like Japan, Australia, Europe, South Africa, and the US. He has also been invited in the past to conclude a 24-hour live music broadcast on BBC radio, reaching a worldwide audience in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee.

Talking about his solo performances, he has performed at some of the famous platforms including the Festival of Saint-Denis in Paris and the Leicester International Music Festival in England.

Before getting acclaim for As We Speak, his work for albums Call of Krishna, Call of Krishna 2, Dor, Call of Shiva, Call of the Divine etc has also been received well enough.

But that's just the beginning of an eventful career. We are sure that many more great achievements are lined up in the queue for him.

