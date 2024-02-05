Grammy Awards 2024: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and team; 'India is proud'

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, held recently, celebrated the pinnacle of achievement in the music industry over the past year. The event held special significance for India, as several of the country's artists secured major victories at the awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to all the winners, including Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, expressing immense pride in their accomplishments.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and more for their wins at the Grammy Awards

Following the announcement of the Grammy 2024 winners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account on Monday, February 5th, to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Indian artists who shone on the global stage. With genuine admiration, he addressed Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh V, and Ganesh Rajagopalan, lauding their dedication and talent.

Expressing the nation's immense pride, PM Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

Have a look!

