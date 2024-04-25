7 Best Hindi Guitar songs for beginners and pros

By mastering beginner chords, you can easily play hundreds of Hindi guitar songs. For beginners, learning some simple Bollywood guitar songs is an excellent way to practice and enhance your skills.

Here are the top 7 easy guitar songs in Hindi for beginners and pros alike, spanning from classic Bollywood favorites to modern chart-toppers. And don't fret if you're unfamiliar with the Hindi language—all guitar songs in Hindi have straightforward, repetitive melodies that are easy to grasp.

Top 10 Hindi songs perfect for guitar playing

1. Pani Da Rang

Movie : Vicky Donor

: Vicky Donor Singer : Ayushmann Khurrana

: Ayushmann Khurrana Music : Ayushmann Khurrana & Rochak Kohli

: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rochak Kohli Lyrics by: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rochak Kohli

Pani Da Rang, from the movie Vicky Donor, became a big hit right away. It's featured on Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. It's a song that's easy to sing along to, making it one of the simplest songs for guitar in Hindi. The guitar chords for this song are straightforward, and the strumming pattern is easy to pick up.

2. Meri Jaan Meri Jaan

Movie : Bachchhan Paandey

: Bachchhan Paandey Singer : B Praak

: B Praak Music : B Praak

: B Praak Lyrics by: Jaani

Meri Jaan Meri Jaan is a wonderful song from the film Bachchhan Paandey. It features Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The music composer and singer of the song is B Praak, while the lyricist is Jaani. It's considered one of the best guitar songs in Hindi, especially for beginners.

3. O Sanam

Album : Sunoh

: Sunoh Music : Lucky Ali

: Lucky Ali Singer : Lucky Ali

: Lucky Ali Lyrics by: Syed Aslam Noor

O Sanam by Lucky Ali is a hauntingly beautiful track with deep lyrics. The music is equally powerful, featuring a sweeping melody that lingers in your mind long after the song ends. It was a commercial success and remains one of Lucky Ali’s most popular songs. It's also considered one of the best Hindi songs to play on guitar.

4. Jeena Jeena

Movie : Badlapur

: Badlapur Music : Sachin-Jigar

: Sachin-Jigar Singer : Atif Aslam

: Atif Aslam Lyrics by: Dinesh Vijan & Priya Saraiya

Jeena Jeena from the movie Badlapur is a beautiful track that gained instant popularity upon its release and still holds a special place in the hearts of lovebirds. Sung by Atif Aslam, it's considered one of the finest Hindi songs for guitar. The song features Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam.

5. Jag Ghoomeya

Movie : Sultan

: Sultan Music : Vishal-Sheykhar

: Vishal-Sheykhar Singer : Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Lyrics by: Irshad Kamil

Jag Ghoomeya from the movie Sultan is another easy song to sing along to while playing guitar. It's featured on Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, with music by Vishal and Sheykhar and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. It's considered one of the finest Hindi songs for guitar chords.

6. Galliyan

Movie : Ek Villain

: Ek Villain Music : Ankit Tiwari

: Ankit Tiwari Singer : Ankit Tiwari

: Ankit Tiwari Lyrics by: Manoj Muntashir

Galliyan from the movie Ek Villain, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, is a superhit song that's perfect for singing while playing the guitar. The song's music and vocals are by Ankit Tiwari, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. It's considered one of the best guitar songs in Hindi for its catchy music and easy-to-follow lyrics.

7. Naino Ne Baandhi

Movie : Gold

: Gold Music : Arko

: Arko Singer : Yasser Desai

: Yasser Desai Lyrics by: Arko

Naino Ne Baandhi is a beautiful track from the movie Gold. Arko is the music composer and writer of this soulful melody, while Yasser Desai lends his voice to the song. Starting with simple and easy guitar chords, this melodious track is perfect for beginners looking to learn how to play Hindi songs on guitar.

5 easy tips for singing along while playing guitar

Start with simple songs : Choose songs with easy chords and a steady rhythm to practice singing and playing at the same time.

: Choose songs with easy chords and a steady rhythm to practice singing and playing at the same time. Learn the lyrics : Make sure you know the words well before trying to sing and play together. Practice singing the song separately until you're comfortable with the lyrics.

: Make sure you know the words well before trying to sing and play together. Practice singing the song separately until you're comfortable with the lyrics. Break it down : Break the song into smaller sections and practice each part separately before putting it all together.

: Break the song into smaller sections and practice each part separately before putting it all together. Coordinate your strumming : Focus on keeping a steady rhythm with your strumming hand while singing. Start slowly and gradually increase your speed as you get more comfortable.

: Focus on keeping a steady rhythm with your strumming hand while singing. Start slowly and gradually increase your speed as you get more comfortable. Practice, practice, practice: Like anything else, singing and playing guitar simultaneously takes practice. Be patient with yourself and keep practicing regularly to improve your skills.

We hope you enjoyed our compilation of the best Hindi guitar songs. These tracks are easy to sing along to while you play, especially for beginners who are just starting out. Follow our tips, and you're on your way to becoming an awesome guitarist!

