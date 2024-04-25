10 Best Kumar Sanu songs that will take you back to the 90s

Kumar Sanu is a legendary singer known for his melodious voice and soul-stirring songs. The music maestro has lent his voice to hundreds of songs over the years that are loved by many. Today, in this article, let's take a look at 10 of the finest Kumar Sanu songs that live in the hearts of every music enthusiast.

10 timeless Kumar Sanu songs for endless enjoyment

1. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Movie : Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

: Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin Singer : Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal

: Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal Lyrics by: Faiz Anwar

The title track of the film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is sung by the magical duo of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. The electrifying chemistry between Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt makes the song all the more memorable. This Kumar Sanu hit song is still very much loved by his fans.

2. Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana

Movie : Aashiqui

: Aashiqui Singer : Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal

: Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal Lyrics by: Rani Malik

Aashiqui was a huge hit, and so were all his songs. Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana became immensely popular and became the love anthem back in the day. The song is still the go-to for lovebirds. This is one of the best Kumar Sanu songs in Hindi, and you'll surely get lost in his touching voice while listening to it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Tujhe Dekha Toh

Movie : Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Music : Jatin-Lalit

: Jatin-Lalit Singer : Kumar Sanu, Lata Mangeshkar

: Kumar Sanu, Lata Mangeshkar Lyrics by: Anand Bakshi

Tujhe Dekha Toh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of those hit songs Kumar Sanu has sung that has only soared in popularity over the years. The film as well as all its songs are timeless, living rent-free in millions of hearts. Picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, its heart-touching lyrics and soothing music made it a classic.

4. Soldier Soldier

Movie : Soldier

: Soldier Music : Anu Malik

: Anu Malik Singer : Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik

: Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Sameer

Soldier Soldier is a beautiful song that instantly became a hit when it was first released. The song features Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, and composed by Anu Malik, it's a must-have inclusion in any Kumar Sanu's 90s hit songs list.

5. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise

Movie : Saajan

: Saajan Music : Nadeem- Shravan

: Nadeem- Shravan Singer : Kumar Sanu, S. P. Balasubramaniam & Anuradha Paudwal

: Kumar Sanu, S. P. Balasubramaniam & Anuradha Paudwal Lyrics by: Sameer

Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise is one of those songs you revisit during heartbreak. It effortlessly captures the emotions of a broken heart. Featured in the superhit film Saajan, starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, it's a fabulous sad song by Kumar Sanu.

6. Dheere Dheere Pyar Ko Badhana Hai

Movie : Phool Aur Kaante

: Phool Aur Kaante Music : Nadeem- Shravan

: Nadeem- Shravan Singer : Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik

: Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Sameer

Dheere Dheere Pyar Ko Badhana Hai is one of the hit songs of Kumar Sanu. It featured in Phool Aur Kaante, the debut film of Ajay Devgn. Whether you're newly married or just falling in love, this song perfectly encapsulates the emotions you feel.

Advertisement

7. Mohabbat Ho Na Jaye

Movie : Kasoor

: Kasoor Music : Nadeem- Shravan

: Nadeem- Shravan Singer : Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik

: Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Sameer

Mohabbat Ho Na Jaye is another chartbuster loved by lovebirds of all ages. It's perfect for those moments when you're on the verge of falling for someone. When it comes to the best Kumar Sanu songs in Hindi, this track is definitely a must-have inclusion. Alka Yagnik also lends her vocals to the song, with music by Nadeem-Shravan and lyrics by Sameer.

8. Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo

Movie : Andaaz

: Andaaz Music : Nadeem- Shravan

: Nadeem- Shravan Singer : Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik

: Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Sameer

Losing your love to someone else just because you didn't have the courage to confess it is the worst feeling ever. Those emotions are perfectly encapsulated in the song Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo from the movie Andaaz. Featured on Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, it's one of the best Kumar Sanu songs.

9. Woh Ladki Bohot Yaad Aati Hai

Movie : Qayamat

: Qayamat Music : Nadeem- Shravan

: Nadeem- Shravan Singer : Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik

: Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik Lyrics by: Sameer

A treat for long-distance lovers, Woh Ladki Bohot Yaad Aati Hai is a superhit song by Kumar Sanu. Featured on Ajay Devgn and Neha Dhupia, the track had everyone in its grip when it was released and continues to be loved by many even after years.

10. Dard Karaara

Movie : Dum Laga Ke Haisha

: Dum Laga Ke Haisha Music : Anu Malik

: Anu Malik Singer : Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam

: Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam Lyrics by: Varun Grover

Dard Karaara from Dum Laga Ke Haisha is a melodious track featured on Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, as well as the song, was a hit. It's one of those songs of Kumar Sanu that will be remembered for years to come, much like almost all of his songs, to be honest.

Advertisement

We hope you enjoyed our compilation of the best Kumar Sanu songs. Whether you choose to sing along or simply listen, these tracks are guaranteed to make your heart dance with joy, love, and nostalgia.

ALSO READ: 7 Best Hindi Guitar songs for beginners and pros