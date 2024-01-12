Honey Singh calls Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘Indian Tarantino’, lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s performance

Animal’s success can be attributed to the critically acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga who came up with the gripping storyline that kept audiences at the edge of their seats. The movie ended up being a box-office mega success and was received well by a majority of people. Recently, singer Honey Singh watched the feature film and appreciated the filmmaker for the amazing movie.

Honey Singh reviews Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

A couple of hours ago, singer and musician Honey Singh took to his Instagram account and penned his thoughts about the movie Animal. In his review of the action-thriller movie, the popular singer lauded director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and appreciated the performance of Ranbir Kapoor. He also took a dig at those people who hated the film.

Sharing his post, the Desi Kalakaar singer penned, “Now got the chance to watch this amazing movie ANIMAL i must say @sandeepreddy.vanga is indian TARANTINO ! Big up to the revolution in indian cinema fuck the haters! Wat a screenplay n performances big up RANBIR KAPOOR #animalmovie”

Javed Akhtar says the success of Animal is dangerous

While a lot of people loved Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, many had some reservations about certain scenes in the film. Among them was Javed Akhtar. While speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, the veteran lyricist said it’s dangerous that films like these are becoming superhits. He said, “Agar koi film jisme ek aadmi ek aurat se kahe 'tu mere joote chaat', agar ek aadmi kahe 'iss aurat ko thappad maar dene mein kya kharaabi hai?' wo picture superhit ho to badi khatarnaak baat hai. (If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous).”

About Animal

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-backed movie was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie revolves around the troubled relationship of a father and son. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

