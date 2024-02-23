Hrithik Roshan has THIS to say about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew's posters

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon led Crew is gearing up to hit the cinemas and the makers are ready to release its teaser tomorrow. The team kickstarted the marketing campaign today by releasing character posters of the leading ladies and followed with stunning posters featuring all three of them.

Anil Kapoor, who is one of the producers of the film, recently shared fresh posters on Instagram. The posters managed to grab the attention of thousands of netizens, but what caught our eye was how it hooked even Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan has high expectations from Crew

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the stunning posters of Crew ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. "Clear the runway, the hottest #Crew is on its way!" he captioned.

Hrithik Roshan, who loved the posters, couldn't resist commenting and wrote, "This is going to be amazing !!"

Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's bond

Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan share a strong bond. The actors shared screen space in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which was released this year on Republic Day weekend, and did a domestic business of Rs 197 crore net in 27 days, which is the best for Bollywood this year so far. The worldwide gross collections of the film stand at Rs 335 crore. The film also marked Hrithik's 3rd collaboration with Siddharth Anand, with whom he has done Bang Bang and War in the past.

Apart from Hrithik and Anil, Fighter featured Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's bond

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's friendship goes long back. The actors made their debut together in the year 2000 with their respective films Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai and Refugee. Later, they worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and Yaadein.

More about Crew

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Crew brings the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu together for the first time. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Promising to be a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.