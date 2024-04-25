5 best Tabu movies that showcase her acting prowess
Tabu’s movies showcase her versatility and acting prowess. The ever-charming actress has, time and again, proved her mettle in the industry. Check out some of her best movies here!
Want to see an actress who can light up the screen with just a single look? Then you gotta see actress Tabu’s movies! Now, for more than decades, she's been a powerhouse in Bollywood, gracing audiences with her talent in films of all kinds. From hilarious rom-coms where she cracks you up to edge-of-your-seat thrillers that leave you guessing, Tabu's got the range to pull it all off.
She's played everything from seductive femme fatales to fierce police officers, captivating hearts and stealing scenes in every role. Get ready to dive into her incredible filmography—there's a Tabu movie out there for every mood!
5 best Tabu’s movies to watch this weekend
De De Pyaar De
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath
- Director: Akiv Ali
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Hotstar
Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn) falls for a firecracker like Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who is half his age! That's the hilarious and heartwarming set-up for De De Pyaar De. But this isn't your typical love story. Get ready for some laugh-out-loud moments as Ashish navigates this age gap with his family (who are not too thrilled) and societal expectations.
This is one of Tabu's best films, as she plays Manju, Ashish's ex-wife, and brings a whole other depth of humor and wisdom to the mix. Her take on love, marriage, and family after divorce throws some unexpected curveballs, making for a thoroughly fascinating watch.
Golmaal Again
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- IMDB Rating: 5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Prepare for some laugh-out-loud pandemonium with Golmaal Again! This humorous Bollywood film follows a quirky bunch of pals, including Gopal, Madhav, Lucky, and Laxman. Things turn frightening when they visit a haunted mansion (really haunted!), and mischief ensues as they cope with ghosts and goblins. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is jam-packed with slapstick humor, oddball characters you'll love (or loathe!) and laugh-out-loud scenes.
But it's not all silliness! Tabu joins the party as Anna Mathew, the caretaker with a mysterious past who adds a touch of intrigue to the whole situation. Her character keeps you guessing, blending funny moments with genuine suspense and keeping you glued to the screen until the very end.
Andhadhun
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Manav Vij
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Comedy
- Release year: 2018
- Where to watch: YouTube
Buckle up for Andhadhun, a rollercoaster ride that's both darkly funny and suspenseful as heck! Directed by the mastermind Sriram Raghavan (known for his mind-bending plots), this movie throws you into the world of Akash (played by the awesome Ayushmann Khurrana). Akash might be a killer piano player, but he pretends to be blind. Big mistake! Because after witnessing a crime, he gets sucked into a crazy web of lies, murder, and who-knows-what-else.
Then there's Simi, played by the incredible Tabu. Let's just say she's gorgeous, mysterious, and definitely not someone you want to mess with. Is she on Akash's side? Totally unclear. Tabu's performance keeps you guessing the entire time, adding layers of suspense that will have you biting your nails. This movie is a wild ride, full of twists and turns you won't see coming!
Drishyam
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav
- Director: Nishikant Kamat
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Netflix
Hold onto your popcorn for Drishyam, a suspenseful thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat! This movie is about Ajay Devgn's character, Vijay Salgaonkar. Vijay is a regular guy who is just running a cable business, but his life gets turned upside down when his family gets tangled up in a big mess.
Let's just say that when things go bad, Vijay will stop at nothing to keep his loved ones safe. Enter Tabu as the ferocious Meera Deshmukh, a police detective determined to solve this case from start to finish.She's got a keen sense of truth and is unyielding, which leads to an incredible intellectual duel between her and Vijay.
Maqbool
- Cast: Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Om Puri, Piyush Mishra
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Release year: 2003
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Calling all Bollywood buffs! Maqbool is a movie that will blow you away. It is a dark and twisty reimagining of Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the gritty Mumbai underworld. Imagine "Godfather" meets "Hamlet"! Tabu is phenomenal as Nimmi, the drop-dead gorgeous mistress of a powerful don (played by the awesome Pankaj Kapur).
But Nimmi ain't your average arm candy. This woman is cunning and ambitious and will use her charms to get what she wants. Tabu's performance is off the charts, adding layers of depth and complexity that make this movie a true masterpiece. It's a must-watch for anyone who loves a good gangster flick with a Shakespearean twist!
So, here you have some of Tabu’s movies! Tabu, a Bollywood treasure who keeps audiences wanting more. Whether she's making you laugh out loud or holding you in suspense, her talent is undeniable. With a career packed with unforgettable characters and awards to match, Tabu's a force to be reckoned with.
So next time you're looking for a fantastic film experience, keep an eye out for Tabu's name – you won't be disappointed!
