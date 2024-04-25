9 best Hrithik Roshan dialogues that make him everyone’s favorite

Hrithik Roshan is one of the versatile actors in the Bollywood industry and has given his fans some memorable movies to cherish. The actor has fans in all age groups owing to his variety of roles. Hrithik Roshan’s dialogues in these films have made a special place in the hearts of fans.

From his first film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai to his latest flick Fighter, Hrithik Roshan's famous dialogues are still fresh in audiences’ memories.

9 best Hrithik Roshan dialogues that will make you rewatch his movies

1. “Pyaar Ka Matlab sirf pyaar ka izhaar karna nahin hota.. pyaar bina kuch kahe bhi pyaar hi hai”

This iconic Hrithik Roshan dialogue from Mujhse Dosti Karoge surely gave us goosebumps. The film on love and friendship became a hit and is one of the best movies of Hrithik. The film also stars Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor and beautifully depicts a love triangle between the characters.

2. “Pyaar toh bas ho jaata hai, kaise? Na tum jaano na hum”

Hrithik immerses deeply in the character and knows no bounds. Rahul played by Hrithik, falls in love with a girl named Esha as they start exchanging letters through a post box in the film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The two characters promise not to reveal their identities to each other until they can trust each other fully. The film celebrates true love and destiny and is one of the best romantic movies of the star.

3. “Ye khel unhone shuru kiya tha; tamasha aap logon ne dekha; khatam main karoonga”

Kaabil which came in 2017, depicted unconditional love and has been one of Hrithik’s powerful performances to date. Hrithik, who plays Rohan Bhatnagar, a blind man in the film, seeks revenge against a politician who rapes his wife.

4. “Aapne kaha tha apne baap se seekh kar aao, main apne papa se seekh kar aaya hun”

Koi Mil Gaya came in 2003 and instantly became a hit. Hrithik plays the role of Rohit, who is a specially-abled youth. This Hrithik Roshan Koi Mil Gaya dialogue was one of the many best lines by the star in the film. Hrithik perfectly portrays the innocence of a child in the science fiction film.

5. “Lambe khel mein chote mohron ki zaroorat ni hoti”

Hrithik Roshan has given some commendable performances in his versatile roles and Agneepath is one of the hits by the star. This Hrithik Roshan Agneepath dialogue is one of the powerful lines by the character Deenanath Chauhan, played by the actor.

6. “Mera phone bahar fekna was not funny. Meri girlfriend ke saath involve hona was not funny!”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the iconic movies of the star and fans love it for its important lessons on life. Arjun played by Hrithik is annoyed when friends won’t let him work as they are on a trip. When Farhan Akhtar’s character, Imraan, throws Arjun’s mobile from the car’s window, he says these lines which are one of the most-loved Hrithik Roshan’s funny dialogues.

7. “Ravan ki lanka toh jal gayi kancha, ab upar jake aram se sochna ki nayi lanka ka roop kya hoga”

Agneepath is the remake of Amitabh Bachan’s hit film of the same name that was released in 1990. The revenge drama stars Hrithik as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, whose father was killed in front of his eyes. The actor gives a commendable performance in the film, and this Agneepath Hrithik Roshan dialogue is one of fans’ favorite lines from the film.

8. “Fighter who nahi jo apna target achieve karta hai.. woh hai jo unhein thok deta hai”

Hrithik Roshan looks dapper as he plays Squadron leader Shamsher Pathania in the aerial action film, Fighter. Hrithik Roshan's new movie dialogues got a lot of attention from the fans. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

9. “Sikka girne par awaaz hoti hai.. uthate waqt nahi”

The romantic historical drama, Jodhaa Akbar, was released in 2008 and was a hit at the box office. Fans loved the songs and some powerful lines from the movie. The film depicts unconditional love and charms the audiences with amazing performances by the two stars Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Hrithik Roshan has given some gems to the Hindi cinema. The actor’s great screen presence and dedication to his role portrayal have resulted in some of the best blockbusters. Hrithik Roshan's best dialogues have got all the love from the audiences, and some of them are hard to get. Let us know some of your favorite ones.

