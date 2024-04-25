Meet Telugu actor who was allegedly in relationship with a Bollywood actress for 10 years

A Telugu superstar who has been in the game since the late 80s, has always managed to pull off roles in a versatile nature. Be it on-screen or off-screen, this actor has captivated the hearts of the audience with his charming style and personality.

The actor who comes to our mind when all this is said can only be the amazing Nagarjuna Akkineni. An actor who is not only a sensation in Telugu cinema but also ventured his excellence into other languages like Hindi and Tamil is a household name for many. But did you know the actor was once involved in an alleged relationship with a famous Bollywood actress for 10 years but never managed to tie the wedding knot with her?

The charmful king - Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni came into the limelight of Telugu cinema in the year 1986 with the film Vikram, directed by the famous V Madhusudhana Rao. The film being the official remake of Jackie Shroff’s Hindi language film Hero, catapulted the actor into his journey of films.

Being the son of a superstar like Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the actor managed to carry on the legacy his father started. Even though the actor started off in movies as an infant in the films Sudigundalu and Velugu Needalu, he further captivated and established his presence in Telugu cinema with many films in the 90s including Aakhari Poratam, Janaki Ramudu, and a favorite for many even today Geethanjali which Mani Ratnam directed.

All these films and many more embedded Nagarjuna in the path of becoming the superstar in Telugu cinema he is today. Along with playing mass action roles in cinema, the actor was also well known for his experimental films in the 90s of Tollywood. Moreover, he was once known as a Celluloid Scientist for the versatility of roles he managed to pull off in his career. Along with all this, he was a sensation because of his charm and charisma both on the screen and off them, making everybody go crazy over him.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his relationships

Coming to the relationship side of the actor’s life, Nagarjuna Akkineni was initially married to Lakshmi Daggubati, sister of actor Venkatesh Daggubati. Both share a son who is also an actor we know today, Naga Chaitanya.

Though the couple was married in 1984, their marriage only lasted till 1990 when they decided to part ways. Later, the actor got involved with his current wife, Amala Akkineni who was his co-star in films like Kirai Dada, Siva, Prema Yuddham, Nirnayam, and more. The couple got married in 1992 and also have a son, actor Akhil Akkineni.

But despite being married, it was alleged that the actor had a relationship with a leading actress from Bollywood. Although these are rumors, it was reported that actress Tabu and Nagarjuna were reportedly in love for 10 years and were even living together. Despite being in love for this long, it was reported that the actor never acknowledged his relationship with her in public and refused to marry her.

The actress, at the time, was even highly active in Telugu films with movies like Ninne Pelladata, and Aavida Maa Aavide, and even played a cameo in the film Sisindri. Interestingly, all were headlined by Nagarjuna in the lead role. However, in a previous chat with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, the actress had denied these rumors and even called the King actor, ‘one of the closest people’ in her life.

Upcoming ventures of Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen this year in the film Naa Saami Ranga. The official Telugu adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose, the flick was released in theaters on the festival of Makar Sankranti and received mixed-to-positive acclimate from the critics.

The actor is currently roped in to play a key role in the film Kubera starring Dhanush in the lead role, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is said to be a social drama which is set in the slums of Mumbai. Along with the star cast, Rashmika Mandanna is also playing the lead role with Devi Sri Prasad crafting the musical tracks.

