Huma Qureshi reveals how she reacted after Shah Rukh Khan painted her toenails for an ad shoot: ‘There is God’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has won hearts worldwide, with even fellow actors naming him their favorite. Recently, Huma Qureshi recalled a moment on an ad shoot with him, calling him her all-time favorite. After Shah Rukh went out of his way to paint her toenails, she was so awestruck that she called her mother, simply saying, “There is God.”

In an interview with Mashable India, Huma Qureshi shared her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and recalled her first encounter with him during an ad shoot for a paint company. At the time, she was new to the industry, having not yet appeared in a film. In the ad, she portrayed Khan’s pregnant wife, and in one touching scene, he painted her toenails.

Reflecting on the experience, she said, "So that day I think I called my mother and said, there is a God. You know, and he listens to people's prayers because I got to work even on an ad shoot with my favorite actor in the world.”

Huma also reacted to a photo of herself with King Khan, calling it ‘such a lovely picture’ and expressing her admiration for him as her ‘most favorite actor in the whole wide world’. She shared that the moment was captured at an event as both their cars arrived simultaneously.

With photographers around, they posed together, making it, to her surprise, their first photo together. The Double XL actress admitted that whenever she meets Shah Rukh, she gets too tongue-tied to ask for a picture, making this one all the more special.

Meanwhile, as Diwali approaches, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to celebrate in grand style. His iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, has been adorned with beautiful lights, bringing a festive glow to the home. A recent video shared by Pinkvilla on social media offers fans a glimpse of the stunning Diwali makeover at the Jawan actor’s mansion, with shimmering lights illuminating the entire

This festive setup might also be a hint at the grand celebration SRK is reportedly planning for his upcoming 59th birthday. According to India Today Digital, the Pathaan actor is set to host a star-studded gala at Mannat on November 2.

Reports suggest that the superstar and his wife, Gauri Khan, have extended personal invitations to nearly 250 guests, promising an unforgettable evening for friends, family, and fellow celebrities.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s next big project is King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film holds special significance as it marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who recently entered the industry with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film The Archies.

King is expected to feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, with SRK playing the role of a Don, while Suhana stars as his protégé. Munjya actor Abhay Verma will reportedly play Suhana's love interest. Additionally, SRK will make a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series, Stardom.

