BREAKING: Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s cult Veer Zaara to re-release in 600 cinema halls internationally on November 7

Veer Zaara directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved Indian films of all time. Despite a major clash in Diwali 2004, Veer Zaara ended up emerging as the highest grossing Indian film of the year in India, overseas as well as worldwide. The movie had grossed Rs 98 crore in its original run. Thanks to multiple re-releases in India, with the most significant re-release being in September 2024, the classic crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

After Grossing Rs 100 Crore Worldwide With Indian Re-Release, Veer Zaara Is Set To Release Internationally On 7th November, 2024

With a total worldwide gross of around Rs 104 crore, the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji movie is now gearing up for an international re-release, with focus on traditional international markets like North America, Middle East, UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa, from 7th November, 2024; To celebrate its 20 year anniversary. This is the first time that an already released Indian film is opting for such wide a re-release, internationally.

'Aa Gaye Hum Kahan' Will Be Part Of Veer Zaara's International Re-Release Cut

The X-Factor of the re-release is that it will include the song Aa Gaye Hum Kahan, which wasn't part of the original cut. Not just that, even in the Indian re-release, it hasn't ever been attached before.

Yash Raj Films Remains One Of The Most Pro-Theatre Production Houses Of India

Advertisement

Yash Raj Films is one of the most pro-active production houses. They are well aware of the demands of their movie loyalists. Apart from churning new, wide-appealing movies theatrically, they are also solidifying the legacy of their classics. They were the first and perhaps only production house to give exhibitors to play their movies in theatres for free when Covid had struck them hard. Despite the pandemic, no theatrical release of YRF was sold for a direct digital release. They stayed true to their word and released all their films only in theatres.

Veer Zaara In Theatres Internationally From 7th November, 2024

How excited are you for Veer Zaara's re-release internationally on 7th November, 2024? What are your re-release expectations in terms of gross overseas collections? Note that the movie grossed Rs 37 crore internationally back in 2004, thus making it the highest grosser of the year.

ALSO READ: Veer Zaara Global Box Office Update: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta film is now part of the coveted Rs 100 CRORE CLUB