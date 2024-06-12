9 best Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows that are worth watching
Huma Qureshi has made her name with some of the hit Bollywood movies and series. Here's a list of Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows you should not miss.
Huma Qureshi is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, known for her great acting skills. The actress got her breakthrough with her debut Gangs of Wasseypur Part I released in 2012. Not only in films, Huma also received appreciation for her roles in TV shows and OTT series. In this article, we will take you through Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows that gave heights to her career.
Huma got a lot of positive reviews for her role in the two-part crime drama, Gangs of Wasseypur, where she plays the supportive wife of a criminal in both parts. Qureshi's next project, Ek Thi Dayan also impressed the audiences.
Here are 9 best Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows
1. Gangs of Wasseypur I, II
- Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Crime Thriller, Comedy
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: JioCinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi's first film was a super hit at the box office. She plays criminal Faizal (Nawazuddin Siddiqui)'s wife, Mohsina Hamid, in the two-part crime drama. She received a lot of praise for her character in the film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the best Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies.
2. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
- Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Vinod Nagpal, Vicky Kaushal, Dolly Ahluwalia
- Director: Sameer Sharma
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie/Show Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2012
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film is based on a quest for an ancient family dish, Chicken Khurana. It received positive reviews from the audience. Huma Qureshi plays a Punjabi girl Harman and romances with Kunal Kapoor in the film. She looks charming in her role of a Punjabi girl and fans loved her performance.
3. Ek Thi Daayan
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Konkana Sen Sharma
- Director: Kannan Iyer
- IMDB Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie/Show Genre: Horror, Romance, Mystery
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
This Huma Qureshi horror film was based on the short story 'Mobius Trips' written by Konkona Sen Sharma's father. Qureshi plays a witch in the film which received mixed reviews from the audience but earned well at the box office.
4. Dedh Ishqiya
- Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz
- Director: Abhishek Chaubey
- IMDB Rating: 7.0/10
- Movie/Show Genre: Romance, Comedy, Mystery
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dedh Ishqiya was a sequel to the 2010-released film Ishqiya. Huma plays Muneera Aslam Zia-ul-Banu who is Begum Para (Madhuri Dixit)'s friend in the film. The movie was a success at the box office and Qureshi's performance charmed the audience.
5. Badlapur
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime Thriller
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video
This other Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi film gained her a lot of appreciation from the fans. Qureshi plays the role of a call girl named Jhimli in the film. The movie is based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto and tells the story of a man who takes revenge after his family was killed in the robbery of a car.
6. Leila
- Cast: Huma Qureshi, Leysha Mange, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Arif Zakaria
- Director: Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, Pawan Kumar
- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10
- Show Genre: War, Drama, Science Fiction
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Netflix
Qureshi plays the lead role of Shalini in the Netflix show Leila. The dystopian series is based on the novel of the same name which tells the quest of a mother to find her daughter in a totalitarian regime. It is set in 2040 and Qureshi's character in the show gained her a lot of praise.
7. Maharani
- Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq
- Director: Subhash Kapoor
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Show Genre: Political Drama
- Release year: 2021
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
Huma plays the role of Rani Bharti in the web series. It takes you to the world of Bihar Politics. Rani has to serve an unfair imprisonment for three years while Navin Kumar played by Amit Sial becomes the CM. The audience loved Huma's performance in the web series.
8. Tarla
- Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Bhawana Somaaya
- Director: Piyush Gupta
- IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2023
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Huma Qureshi plays the titular role in the biopic based on Indian chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureshi's latest movie received mixed responses from the audience. It tells the journey of Tarla Dalal who aspires to achieve something in her life but is married off by her family. But luckily her husband Nalin Dalal played by Sharib Hashmi supports her cooking talent. Tarla's life takes a new turn as she teaches her neighbor's kid to cook.
9. Monica, O My Darling
- Cast: Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte
- Director: Vasan Bala
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Release year: 2022
- Where to watch: Netflix
Monica, O My Darling is a popular Huma Qureshi movie on Netflix. It follows a young man trying to make it big with some unlikely allies and a demonic plan to succeed in the perfect murder.
Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows listed above prove her acting prowess. The actress has a great screen presence and has performed different kinds of roles in her acting career to date. Let us know which one is your favorite performance of the actress in the comment section.
ALSO READ: Did you know Heeramandi actor Taha Shah was first offered Aditya Roy Kapur’s role in YJHD? Here’s what happened