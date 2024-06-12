9 best Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows that are worth watching

Huma Qureshi is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, known for her great acting skills. The actress got her breakthrough with her debut Gangs of Wasseypur Part I released in 2012. Not only in films, Huma also received appreciation for her roles in TV shows and OTT series. In this article, we will take you through Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows that gave heights to her career.

Huma got a lot of positive reviews for her role in the two-part crime drama, Gangs of Wasseypur, where she plays the supportive wife of a criminal in both parts. Qureshi's next project, Ek Thi Dayan also impressed the audiences.

Here are 9 best Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows

1. Gangs of Wasseypur I, II

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Crime Thriller, Comedy

Drama, Crime Thriller, Comedy Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: JioCinema, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi's first film was a super hit at the box office. She plays criminal Faizal (Nawazuddin Siddiqui)'s wife, Mohsina Hamid, in the two-part crime drama. She received a lot of praise for her character in the film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the best Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies.

2. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Cast: Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Vinod Nagpal, Vicky Kaushal, Dolly Ahluwalia

Kunal Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Vinod Nagpal, Vicky Kaushal, Dolly Ahluwalia Director: Sameer Sharma

Sameer Sharma IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie/Show Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film is based on a quest for an ancient family dish, Chicken Khurana. It received positive reviews from the audience. Huma Qureshi plays a Punjabi girl Harman and romances with Kunal Kapoor in the film. She looks charming in her role of a Punjabi girl and fans loved her performance.

3. Ek Thi Daayan

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Konkana Sen Sharma

Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Konkana Sen Sharma Director: Kannan Iyer

Kannan Iyer IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie/Show Genre: Horror, Romance, Mystery

Horror, Romance, Mystery Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

This Huma Qureshi horror film was based on the short story 'Mobius Trips' written by Konkona Sen Sharma's father. Qureshi plays a witch in the film which received mixed reviews from the audience but earned well at the box office.

4. Dedh Ishqiya

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz

Madhuri Dixit, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Movie/Show Genre: Romance, Comedy, Mystery

Romance, Comedy, Mystery Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dedh Ishqiya was a sequel to the 2010-released film Ishqiya. Huma plays Muneera Aslam Zia-ul-Banu who is Begum Para (Madhuri Dixit)'s friend in the film. The movie was a success at the box office and Qureshi's performance charmed the audience.

5. Badlapur

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta

Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime Thriller

Action, Drama, Crime Thriller Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

This other Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi film gained her a lot of appreciation from the fans. Qureshi plays the role of a call girl named Jhimli in the film. The movie is based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto and tells the story of a man who takes revenge after his family was killed in the robbery of a car.

6. Leila

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Leysha Mange, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Arif Zakaria

Huma Qureshi, Leysha Mange, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Arif Zakaria Director: Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, Pawan Kumar

Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, Pawan Kumar IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Show Genre: War, Drama, Science Fiction

War, Drama, Science Fiction Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Netflix

Qureshi plays the lead role of Shalini in the Netflix show Leila. The dystopian series is based on the novel of the same name which tells the quest of a mother to find her daughter in a totalitarian regime. It is set in 2040 and Qureshi's character in the show gained her a lot of praise.

7. Maharani

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Inaamulhaq Director: Subhash Kapoor

Subhash Kapoor IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Show Genre: Political Drama

Political Drama Release year: 2021

2021 Where to watch: SonyLIV

Huma plays the role of Rani Bharti in the web series. It takes you to the world of Bihar Politics. Rani has to serve an unfair imprisonment for three years while Navin Kumar played by Amit Sial becomes the CM. The audience loved Huma's performance in the web series.

8. Tarla

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Bhawana Somaaya

Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Bhawana Somaaya Director: Piyush Gupta

Piyush Gupta IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: ZEE5

Huma Qureshi plays the titular role in the biopic based on Indian chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureshi's latest movie received mixed responses from the audience. It tells the journey of Tarla Dalal who aspires to achieve something in her life but is married off by her family. But luckily her husband Nalin Dalal played by Sharib Hashmi supports her cooking talent. Tarla's life takes a new turn as she teaches her neighbor's kid to cook.

9. Monica, O My Darling

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte

Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Netflix

Monica, O My Darling is a popular Huma Qureshi movie on Netflix. It follows a young man trying to make it big with some unlikely allies and a demonic plan to succeed in the perfect murder.

Huma Qureshi movies and TV shows listed above prove her acting prowess. The actress has a great screen presence and has performed different kinds of roles in her acting career to date. Let us know which one is your favorite performance of the actress in the comment section.

