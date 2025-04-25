Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan 'felt lucky' to spend birthday working during ‘outdoor schedule’; his new PICS leave fans gushing

Varun Dhawan is reuniting with his father, David Dhawan, for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actor recently began an outdoor shooting schedule of the film in Scotland. He shared that he ‘felt lucky’ to spend a working birthday on the sets. VD’s new pictures left the fans gushing.

Advertisement

Today, April 25, 2025, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which he was seen standing on a cruise. He looked stylish in a brown t-shirt, pants, and jacket.

In the caption, he expressed his gratitude to everyone for their heartfelt wishes on his birthday, which was yesterday. VD wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes sorry if I couldn’t reply to everyone. Felt very lucky that I got to spend a working birthday and kick off our outdoor schedule of #haijaawanitohishqhonahai.”

Have a look at Varun Dhawan’s post!

Netizens couldn’t help but shower love on Varun Dhawan’s chic look. One person said, “Crushing on you since 2012,” while another wrote, “You’re not 38, man how tf do you expect someone to believe that?” A user stated, “Looking so cool,” and another shared, “you're the sweetest and the hottest guy.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan had a meet-and-greet with his fans where he celebrated his birthday in advance. Offering a peek into the fun event on his Instagram, Varun shared, “I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason im here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Scotland schedule of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will begin on April 22 and last for a month. A source close to the development shared that two important songs, a chase sequence, and some comic moments will be shot during this period.

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the cast of the film includes Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, and more.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares uplifting 'life update' after cancer relapse: 'Picture abhi…'