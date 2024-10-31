Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat gets festive makeover ahead of Diwali and superstar’s birthday: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is also gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights. Since Diwali is just around the corner, the megastar’s Mumbai home, Mannat has been beautifully lit up. A video posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handles gives a peek into the Jawan actor’s house which has got the Diwali makeover. Pretty lights have been installed at his huge Mumbai mansion.

Take a look:

Just like most of us, the Khans have also added a festive glow to their house. But this preparation could also be indicative of the star-studded gala that Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly hosting at home on his 59th birthday. According to reports from India Today Digital, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will be hosting a grand celebration this year on November 2. It was also reported that SRK, along with his wife Gauri Khan have sent personal invitations to nearly 250 guests for this evening event. The attendees are expected to be some of the biggies of B-town like Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Khan, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Alia Bhatt.

The stars from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 namely Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, and Neelam Kothari are also expected to arrive at the bash. Additionally, King Khan has also planned a private dinner with his family and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. An earlier report also indicated that Shah Rukh will also be making the official announcement of his upcoming actioner, King.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie marks the big screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan who stepped into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT film, The Archies. Additionally, the cast may include Abhishek Bachchan who will be playing the antagonist in the movie. While SRK will be playing a Don, Suhana will be seen as his protégé with Munjya star Abhay Verma playing her love interest. While his daughter will be sharing the screen with him, his son Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with the web show, Stardom. The Pathaan actor is expected to make a cameo appearance in it.

