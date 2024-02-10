Iconic romantic films like DDLJ, Jab We Met, and more to re-release on Valentine's Film Festival; know more

This year, Valentine's week is going to be special for everyone who loves watching romantic films with their loved ones. Along with the latest Hindi romcom, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, there's going to be a list of timeless Hindi romantic films like Jab We Met, DDLJ, Veer Zaara, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and many more that will be re-released in cinemas for your entertainment.

PVR INOX plans Valentine's special film festival

PVR INOX has planned a week-long Valentine's special film festival from 9th-15th February which will screen much-loved films like Jab We Met, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, Mohabattein, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 and De De Pyar De.

A total of 22 films will be screened during the week, including the regional films. Some major titles include Punjabi films like Dil Diya Gallan, Qismat, and Angrej; Malayalam films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Premam, and Hridayam; Kannada films like Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Side A and B and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye; Telugu films like Sita Ramam and Tholi Prema, Tamil movies like Vaaranam Aayiram, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) and Minnale and Hollywood film Titanic. On top of that, there's a mind-blowing BOGO offer on tickets in the South and a special ticket price, starting at Rs. 112 in the rest of India. Now, that isn't an offer to miss, right?

PVR INOX's CEO on the Valentine's special film festival

Sharing his excitement about the Valentine's special film festival, Mr. Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, told Bollywood Hungama, "We believe in creating special moments for our patrons, and what better occasion than Valentine's Day? This year, we're thrilled to offer a week-long celebration filled with iconic love stories and interactive experiences. Our curated film festival will bring back cherished memories with classic romances like DDLJ and Titanic, while our innovative AI-powered quiz adds a playful twist to exploring your love language."

