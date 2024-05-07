Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor' in the country

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most versatile actors in the country today. His latest Malayalam film, Aavesham, has taken the Mollywood box office by storm, grossing over 150 crores worldwide. Fahadh’s love for cinema knows no bounds and he keeps a close watch on other industries as well.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the Pushpa actor spoke about his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor. He also called Kapoor the greatest actor of our generation.

Fahadh Faasil expresses admiration for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was widely praised for his performance as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. While a section of cinephiles criticized Sandeep Vanga's politics in Animal, there was complete agreement on Ranbir's acting performance in the movie. Ranbir has consistently delivered great performances since his debut in 2007, endearing him to a legion of fans.

It is therefore significant that someone as unique as Fahadh should hold him in such high regard – after all, this is coming from someone who himself is considered one-of-a-kind among actors.

While addressing Pushpa as a pure collaboration with director Sukumar, FaFa said his friends from Bollywood, Ranbir, and Rajkummar are the best and finest actors, respectively, in the country.

Aavesham continues to score big numbers at the box office

Aavesham directed by Jithu Madhavan has made it to the list of super blockbusters like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and Aadujeevitham in Malayalam Cinema. This film saw an outstanding performance by Fahadh Faasil who received immense love for his character portrayal. Aavesham is Jithu Madhavan’s second movie after his blockbuster horror movie Romancham.

Aavesham has created a path-breaking trend in the Malayalam film industry through Fahadh's innovative style and performance never seen before. Jithu Madhavan reintroduced Fahadh in a light that had never been seen before in the Malayalam film industry. The film has not only taken the audience by storm but has also defined the diversity of Fahadh as an actor.

Watch Aavesham's official teaser

Upcoming works of Fahadh

Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan where he will be playing a humorous role as per the actor’s words. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Pushpa 2 as Allu Arjun's antagonist reprising his same character from the first part.

Karate Chandran is Fahadh’s next Malayalam movie directed by debutant Roy. He will also be seen with Kunchacko Boban in Amal Neerad's next Malayalam movie.

