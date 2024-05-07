13 movies like Sanam Teri Kasam to take you on an emotional journey
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best movies like Sanam Teri Kasam that will take you through a rollercoaster ride of emotions with their stories.
Bollywood has made several movies like Sanam Teri Kasam so far. Sanam Teri Kasam has become a cult classic romantic favorite of cinephiles over the years. The film starred the fresh pairing of Harshvadhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane The movie was directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao and was released in 2016.
It continues to garner attention and love even today. Although the film was not received well at the box office, later it became fans’ favorite due to its theme of captivating storyline, brilliant performances, and emotional journey. Speaking of which, several movies similar to Sanam Teri Kasam have the same themes.
From Aashiqui 2 to Barfi!, numerous films like Sanam Teri Kasam have perfect love stories with memorable performances. So, without wasting any time, let’s read on to the list of films like Sanam Teri Kasam.
Here is a list of 13 movies like Sanam Teri Kasam that are too emotional to watch:
1. Aashiqui 2
- Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor
- Director: Mohit Suri
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: YouTube
This musical love story is a tale of a famous singer Rahul (played by Aditya Roy Kapur) and an aspiring singer Arohi (played by Shraddha Kapoor) and how their life takes turns when they meet each other.
2. Ek Villain
- Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh
- Director: Mohit Suri
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Romance, Drama
- Release Year: 2014
- Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Ek Villain is a story of love, action, and revenge. Under the brilliant direction of Mohit Suri, the cast (Sidarth, Shraddha, and Riteish) gave one of their best performances in this movie. The film has several soulful songs such as Galliyan, Banjaara, Humdard, etc.
3. Barfi!
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Illena D’cruz
- Director: Anurag Basu
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2012
- Where to Watch: Netflix
As soon as Anurag Basu’s Barfi! was released, it blew the minds of the audiences. With a superb storyline, brilliant performances, and soulful music, Barfi! Is still fans’ favorite. Some of the famous songs from the movie are Main Kya Karoon, Phir Le Aaya Dil, etc.
4. Tum Bin
- Cast: Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha
- Director: Anubhav Sinha, Anupam Sinha
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2001
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Released in 2001, Tum Bin is based on the themes of romance, drama, and emotional depth. The movie was a box-office hit at that time. Here is a fun fact: The film’s soundtrack album was that year’s sixth highest-selling.
5. Rockstar
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Movie Genre: Drama, Music, Romance
- Release Year: 2011
- Where to Watch: JioCinema, Zee5
One cannot forget the legendary performance of Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. Along with the amazing storyline, the movie is also popular for its music album such as Tum Ho, Kun Faya Kun, etc.
6. Veer Zaara
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Movie Genre: Drama, Family, Musical
- Release Year: 2004
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, Veer-Zaara is a beautiful love story directed by Yash Chopra. It was released in 2004 and tells the tale of love, sacrifice, separation, and courage.
7. Tamasha
- Cast: Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Zee5
Starring Deepika and Ranbir in the lead roles, Tamasha didn’t become an instant hit at the box office but to everyone’s surprise, the film later got picked up and led to become one of the classic romantic films.
8. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta
- Director: Karan Johar
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2006
- Where to Watch: Netflix
This multicast film is not your regular family drama but way too unconventional and way ahead of its time. The movie was a signature Karan Johar romance and is still relevant.
9. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Director: Karan Johar
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Karan Johar. The film is based on the themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak.
10. Raanjhanaa
- Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor
- Director: Anand L Rai
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: JioCinema, Zee5
Directed by Anand L Rai, Raanjhanaa was released in 2013 and won the hearts of the audience because of its amazing music album. The movie starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.
11. Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Kham
- Director: Nikhil Advani
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
- Release Year: 2003
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a beautiful story of selfless love. Here’s a fun fact, producer Karan Johar had made a different ending of the movie for Shah Rukh Khan’s kids to watch.
12. Hamari Adhuri Kahani
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balam, Rajkummar Rao
- Director: Mohit Suri
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2015
- Where to Watch: YouTube
This movie is an exceptional love story, which is directed by Mohit Suri. The film is said to be based on the love story of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's parents, Nanabhai Bhatt and Shirin Mohammad Ali, and his stepmother Hemlata Bhatt.
13. Fanna
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor
- Director: Kunal Kohli
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
- Release Year: 2006
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Fanaa is a tragic romantic thriller film and it was one of the most expensive Bollywood films at the time of its release. Fanaa was the sixth highest-grossing film of that year.
The above-mentioned movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, are equally beautiful to watch. These movies have captivating storytelling, beautiful love stories, emotional journeys, and memorable performances.
