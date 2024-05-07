13 movies like Sanam Teri Kasam to take you on an emotional journey

Bollywood has made several movies like Sanam Teri Kasam so far. Sanam Teri Kasam has become a cult classic romantic favorite of cinephiles over the years. The film starred the fresh pairing of Harshvadhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane The movie was directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao and was released in 2016.

It continues to garner attention and love even today. Although the film was not received well at the box office, later it became fans’ favorite due to its theme of captivating storyline, brilliant performances, and emotional journey. Speaking of which, several movies similar to Sanam Teri Kasam have the same themes.

From Aashiqui 2 to Barfi!, numerous films like Sanam Teri Kasam have perfect love stories with memorable performances. So, without wasting any time, let’s read on to the list of films like Sanam Teri Kasam.

Here is a list of 13 movies like Sanam Teri Kasam that are too emotional to watch:



1. Aashiqui 2

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: YouTube

This musical love story is a tale of a famous singer Rahul (played by Aditya Roy Kapur) and an aspiring singer Arohi (played by Shraddha Kapoor) and how their life takes turns when they meet each other.

2. Ek Villain

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh

Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Romance, Drama

Action, Crime, Romance, Drama Release Year: 2014

2014 Where to Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ek Villain is a story of love, action, and revenge. Under the brilliant direction of Mohit Suri, the cast (Sidarth, Shraddha, and Riteish) gave one of their best performances in this movie. The film has several soulful songs such as Galliyan, Banjaara, Humdard, etc.

3. Barfi!

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Illena D’cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Illena D’cruz Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2012

2012 Where to Watch: Netflix

As soon as Anurag Basu’s Barfi! was released, it blew the minds of the audiences. With a superb storyline, brilliant performances, and soulful music, Barfi! Is still fans’ favorite. Some of the famous songs from the movie are Main Kya Karoon, Phir Le Aaya Dil, etc.

4. Tum Bin

Cast: Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha

Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha Director: Anubhav Sinha, Anupam Sinha

Anubhav Sinha, Anupam Sinha IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 2001

2001 Where to Watch: YouTube

Released in 2001, Tum Bin is based on the themes of romance, drama, and emotional depth. The movie was a box-office hit at that time. Here is a fun fact: The film’s soundtrack album was that year’s sixth highest-selling.

5. Rockstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri

Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Movie Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Release Year: 2011

2011 Where to Watch: JioCinema, Zee5

One cannot forget the legendary performance of Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. Along with the amazing storyline, the movie is also popular for its music album such as Tum Ho, Kun Faya Kun, etc.

6. Veer Zaara

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Movie Genre: Drama, Family, Musical

Drama, Family, Musical Release Year: 2004

2004 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, Veer-Zaara is a beautiful love story directed by Yash Chopra. It was released in 2004 and tells the tale of love, sacrifice, separation, and courage.

7. Tamasha

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri

Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch: Netflix, Zee5

Starring Deepika and Ranbir in the lead roles, Tamasha didn’t become an instant hit at the box office but to everyone’s surprise, the film later got picked up and led to become one of the classic romantic films.

8. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch: Netflix

This multicast film is not your regular family drama but way too unconventional and way ahead of its time. The movie was a signature Karan Johar romance and is still relevant.

9. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Release Year: 2016

2016 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Karan Johar. The film is based on the themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak.

10. Raanjhanaa

Cast: Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor

Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor Director: Anand L Rai

Anand L Rai IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: JioCinema, Zee5

Directed by Anand L Rai, Raanjhanaa was released in 2013 and won the hearts of the audience because of its amazing music album. The movie starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

11. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Kham

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Kham Director: Nikhil Advani

Nikhil Advani IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release Year: 2003

2003 Where to Watch: Netflix

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a beautiful story of selfless love. Here’s a fun fact, producer Karan Johar had made a different ending of the movie for Shah Rukh Khan’s kids to watch.

12. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balam, Rajkummar Rao

Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balam, Rajkummar Rao Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 2015

2015 Where to Watch: YouTube

This movie is an exceptional love story, which is directed by Mohit Suri. The film is said to be based on the love story of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's parents, Nanabhai Bhatt and Shirin Mohammad Ali, and his stepmother Hemlata Bhatt.

13. Fanna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor

Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2006

2006 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fanaa is a tragic romantic thriller film and it was one of the most expensive Bollywood films at the time of its release. Fanaa was the sixth highest-grossing film of that year.

The above-mentioned movies like Sanam Teri Kasam, are equally beautiful to watch. These movies have captivating storytelling, beautiful love stories, emotional journeys, and memorable performances.

