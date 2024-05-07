Shoaib Ibrahim has garnered recognition in the entertainment industry because of his acting talent. The 36-year-old actor was last seen in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11.

Shoaib recently shared heartfelt pictures with his father where he posed like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor stays connected with his fans and frequently engages with them on his social media platform.

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates his father’s 60th birthday

Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle to share heartfelt pictures with his father, striking poses like the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan on his father’s 60th birthday with a heartfelt note.

In the heartwarming post, Shoaib expressed his love and admiration for his father, referring to him as "The King of my Life." The accompanying caption read, "Happy Birthday Papa.. 60 and still handsome.. #mashallah. Allah aapki umr lambi kare.."

The photos captured the special bond between father and son, showcasing their joyous celebration in Lonavala, with elegant white balloons in the background.

Shoaib celebrated his father’s birthday with the whole family. Their family had a great time partying and enjoying quality time together.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s love story

Dipika and Shoaib first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they played lead roles. However, Shoaib eventually left the show, and Dheeraj Dhoopar took over his role. After being in a relationship for a while, the couple tied the knot in February 2018. They welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in 2023.

While Dipika, known for her roles in several hit TV shows, has been away from the screens for some time now, Shoaib recently participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he finished as the first runner-up.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim started his acting career in the entertainment industry with the 2009 show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He gained fame for his lead role in Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib's most recent appearance was on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he ended up as a first runner-up.

