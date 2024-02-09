Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 1: Shahid-Kriti romcom takes decent Rs 6.5 crores nett opening

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya opened pretty much on expected lines as it netted around Rs 6.40-6.75 crores on day 1, which is a reasonable number for a mid-sized film in the post-pandemic world. The top multiplex chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis are doing the heavylifting by contributing around 55 percent of the film's collections. Being a typical urban film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya should see ample growth over the weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Has Taken A Rs 6.50 Crores Nett India Start At The Box Office

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has got decent initials and it is now to be seen whether it can score two double digit days on the trot to close in on a weekend of Rs 30 crores or not. While the film's reports are mixed, it has a lot of redeeming qualities like a fresh pairing, good music and intriguing concept which should ideally convince audience to pay a visit to the theatres over the next few days.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Will Look To Make Most Of The Open Valentine's Week

Lack of competing releases, along with the Valentine's Day holiday should also help the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon robo-com have a steady theatrical run. While the expectations won't be to pose a three-digit lifetime total domestically, they will atleast be to nett in the vicinity of Rs 60 crores in India and around Rs 100 crores gross worldwide if not more. Again, these numbers won't be deemed as great but they serve well for films in the post-pandemic world, that recover a substantial chunk of their costs from non-theatrical revenue sources like satellite, digital and music.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Looks To Register A Good Box Office Opening Internationally

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has gone with an aggressive international release and the opening day numbers that are coming in look quite impressive. It will be the most preferred Indian release internationally for the weekend by a margin. It goes without saying that it will be one of Shahid Kapoor's best international openers, likely only behind Padmaavat and Kabir Singh.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.40 - 6.75 crores Total Rs 6.50 crores nett on day 1 in India

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

