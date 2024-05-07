Zayed Khan recalls pushing Shah Rukh Khan 'too hard' on Main Hoon Na sets: 'Gave his typical SRK smile and told me...'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has consistently captured the hearts of many. He boasts a massive and devoted fan base not only in India but across the globe. Those who have had the privilege of working with him often praise his humble demeanor. Zayed Khan, who made his debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, recently shared his experience of collaborating with the megastar.

Zayed praised Shah Rukh Khan, referring to him as 'very endearing'. He further mentioned that the actor allowed him to perform his first scene in the film in his own style and was amused by his approach.

Zayed Khan recalls working with Shah rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na

In an interview with ETimes, Zayed Khan expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, recalling the moment when Khan arrived, and they were all having dinner together. They were assessing each other, considering how their collaboration would unfold. He remarked on the nervousness that arises when working with admired personalities.

Zayed reflected on his first scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, which involved him meeting Boman Irani, and Zayed's character was supposed to push him. Although the scene was scripted differently, Zayed decided to approach it in his own unique way. When he began adding his own flair to the scene, Farah Khan asked, "What are you doing?" However, Shah Rukh kindly responded, "Let him do what he wants to do. It’s nice." Zayed noted that Shah Rukh found amusement in the way he portrayed the scene.

He also added that Shah Rukh Khan vibed with him on his first day at shoot and said, “I remember Farah coming and telling me not to push him too hard. I think he had a back issue. He was very endearing—typically Shah Rukh. He was letting me have my day. He didn’t interfere with how I was portraying anything. He was vibing with me, absorbed what I did, and reacted accordingly. I asked him whether I pushed him too hard. He gave his typical Shah Rukh smile and told me, ‘You do what you are doing.’”

Further, shedding light on their fondness for FIFA video games, he stated that they had a strong connection and their gameplay was impressive. He mentioned that their rapport improved during their gaming sessions, leading to a positive relationship afterwards. Describing both of them as avid fans of FIFA, he recalled engaging in competitive matches regularly.

Shah Rukh Khan on professional front

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's most recent appearance was in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, where he shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 227 crore net in India. His upcoming project is King, where he is set to portray a Don alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Similar to his original Don character, Shah Rukh's role in the film will feature morally ambiguous traits.