Arijit Singh casually cuts nails on-stage during Dubai live concert; netizens divided over 'unprofessional' act

Arijit Singh’s concerts are a treat to watch and who wouldn’t want to experience it if given a chance? But imagine the singer cutting his nails during a live performance as he sings the best melody for you. A confusing sight? That’s how a lot of fans felt when the Vida Karo singer did the said thing during one of his concerts. Read on to know how the fans reacted.

Video of Arijit Singh cutting his nails on stage

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, Arijit Singh can be seen trimming his nails with a nail cutter in the middle of his performance. Dressed in a grey shirt with an orange cloth around his head, the video is from his Dubai concert that took place in the last week of April. See the video here:-

What is the internet saying about Arijit Singh’s behavior?

Where one user wrote, "Highly unprofessional", another said, "He should have done it before the concert, highly unprofessional, and who gets nail cutters to concerts? Crazy stuff." The third one added, "Go backstage, do it come back! This is so not cool!". The fourth one remarked, "This is not called humble, this is unhygienic" while the fifth added, "He should have thought about it before going on stage. So unprepared to play the guitar."

Several users jumped in defense of Arijit with one of them detailing the incident. The user shared, "This happened at the Dubai concert recently and I was there! He had difficulties with playing the guitar and hence had to cut his nails." Another one added, “It must be bothering him playing the guitar.”

This concert was a part of the same tour in which a week back, Arijit had failed to recognize actress Mahira Khan. In a video that went viral from Singh’s other Dubai concert, the singer overlooked the Raees actress who was sitting right in the front row. Arijit later gave her a shoutout and issued a sweet apology.

For the unversed, Arijit’s song Zaalima was picturized over Mahira Khan in her Bollywood debut movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

