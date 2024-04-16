Imtiaz Ali reveals THIS legendary music composer helped shape Amar Singh Chamkila's music; read HERE

Amar Singh Chamkila has received rave reviews from the audience ever since its release. Thanks to the remarkable storytelling of Imtiaz Ali and the brilliant performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the curiosity to know more about the singer-writer has peaked. While the world is enjoying the music of Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, do you know it was legendary music composer Charanjit Ahuja who helped them to become mainstream?

How Charanjit Ahuja helped Amar Singh Chamkila reach the masses

Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur started as live show singers with limited reach. It was only after Charanjit Ahuja recorded his songs, that he reached the masses and became mainstream.

Talking about Charanjit's contribution to Chamkila's career, Imtiaz Ali told India Today, "The role of Charanjit Ahuja in the life of Chamkila was humongous" while adding "Charanjit Ahuja added a certain musicality to Chamkila's songs, which were at that point of time very different, modern, that kind of put Chamkila and many others with whom Charanjit Ahuja worked with on a certain pedestal of musicality,"

Chamkila's respect for Charanjit Ahuja

Imtiaz Ali also revealed that Chamkila respected Charanjit Ahuja so much that he didn't use to sit when Ahuja was in the room. The filmmaker also shared how he started his research for the film with his meeting with Ahuja. "Charanjit Ahuja sahab was the first person I met to start my research on Chamkila, and I got very valuable insight from him. I must say that Charanjit Ahuja was a guide not only for music, but for Chamkila he was a guide to how to be. Because Charanjit Ahuja was a sophisticated man, an educated man, a classy person," he said.

More about Charanjit Ahuja

With an experience of decades in music composing, Charanjit Ahuja is the legendary music director of Punjab. Now in his 80s, the music has also contributed heavily to the careers of much-loved Punjabi singers Gurdas Maan, Sardool Sikander, Hans Raj Hans, Satwinder Bugga, Harbhajan Mann, Master Saleem, Durga Rangila, Sabar Koti and many more. His son, Sachin Ahuja is one of the top names in the Punjabi music industry currently and has composed music for several reputed singers.