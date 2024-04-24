Indian students’ rural drama Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know selected at Cannes Film Festival

India’s presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 is getting stronger day by day. In a new addition to the list, a short film made by some students of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has won a selection. Titled Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, the movie will compete in the La Cinef section of the coveted film festival in France.

FTII took to its social media handles and revealed that the film had been produced as part of FTII’s year-end coordinated exercise of the TV- wing.

More about Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know

The rural drama was created by Mr. Chidanand Naik who took the director’s seat alongside, Suraj Thakur on camera, Manoj V on editing, Abhishek Kadam on sound, and Pranav Khot on production design. Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know will be competing against 17 other short films for three La Cinef prizes which will be awarded in the Bunuel Theatre on May 23.

Other entries in this category include films from Lebanon, China, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Palestine, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Australia, Israel, the US, the UK and France. The judging panel will feature Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar, Paolo Moretti, Claudine Nougaret, Vladimir Perisic, and Belgian actress Lubna Azabal.

FTII detailed the plot of the film and shared, “SUNFLOWERS WERE FIRST ONES TO KNOW” is a story of an elderly woman who steals the village's rooster, which throws the community into disarray. To bring the rooster back, a prophecy is invoked, sending the old lady's family into exile.” For the unversed, the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25.

India at Cannes 2024

Earlier, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was announced as a competitor in the Palme d’Or section. Maisam Ali's In Retreat also found a place in the ACID Cannes sidebar program at Cannes this year. Furthermore, in the Un Certain Regard section, Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be present alongside Meeta Vashisht starrer Shameless (backed by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov).

