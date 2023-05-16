EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur set to make her debut at Cannes 2023; Says 'I am thrilled'

Actress Mrunal Thakur won everyone's hearts with her impeccable performance in Sita Raman last year. She was seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan. With every film, the actress makes sure to impress the audience with her top-notch acting skills. Mrunal is all set to add another feather to her cap. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that she will be making her grand debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

Mrunal Thakur is looking forward to her Cannes debut

Mrunal is often seen making chic fashion choices. The actress will surely be making heads turn with her glamorous avatar at Cannes 2023. She will be in the French Rivera from 17th May to 19th May. Mrunal expressed her excitement about making her debut at the renowned film festival. Speaking about her debut, Mrunal told Pinkvilla, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

With her talent and dedication, Mrunal is sure to make a lasting impression on the international stage.

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Though the film didn't perform well at the box office, but her performance was highly praised by the audience and critics alike. She is currently filming for her next major south project, Nani30. She also has Pooja Meri Jaan with Huma Qureshi. The film is directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, and Amar Kaushik. It will be released later this year. Mrunal is also a part of Pippa co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She will be also seen in Lust Stories 2 with Angad Bedi.

