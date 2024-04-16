‘I Was Instantly Up For It’: Johnny Depp Shares How He Felt Being Offered Louis XV's Role at Jeanne Du Barry's UK Premiere

The legend is back on the red carpet. Actor Johnny Depp is back to promote his film, Jeanne Du Barry. He posed for photos and signed fan autographs at the film's U.K. Premiere held at the Curzon Mayfair theater on Monday, April 15, 2024. His co-star Maïwenn was also present alongside him.

Speaking onstage prior to the screening, Depp said he felt "strangely, oddly, and perversely lucky" to have been offered the role of King Louis XV in the film, according to a report from Variety. Furthermore, the actor said that when he and his co-star Maïwenn first met, and talked about the notion of him doing the film and playing Louis XV, the King of France, he suddenly remembered his hometown in Kentucky, where everything seems to be fried, and then suddenly he is here, playing the role of the King of France. It made no sense to him in the beginning when he was offered this role but the team wanted Depp only to play this part and perhaps he had no way out.

This film is Depp's first movie role after his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. It also stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud and Pascal Greggory.

More details about the plot of Jeanne Du Barry

This film, is a heartwarming story about Jeanne Vaubernier, (the character is played by French actress Maiwenn, who is also a co-writer and the film's director.) She plays a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, using her charms to escape her impoverished life, but as they say, life never goes as planned and she has a love-at-first-sight moment with King Louis XV.

After this, the king realizes that he can no longer live without her once he begins living his life to the fullest, enjoying the simple things of life, thereby keeping his royal status aside. Making Jeanne his last official mistress, scandal erupts as no one at Court will accept a girl from the streets into their rarified world.

Jeanne Du Barry will be released in the U.S. in over 500 theaters nationwide beginning May 2, 2024, from Fathom Events. The film has a great setting, with many scenes shot in and around the Palace of Versailles.

Johnny Depp's role as King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Depp as King Louis XV in the film offers a few thrills and then the film runs at an ordinary pace. However, Depp speaks fluent French throughout the film and sets the sophisticated vibes rather high. His performance isn’t bad, and neither is Maïwenn’s in the lead role. But the two of them, like in the movie, rarely get our pulse racing. It was a fairly easy watch—nothing too dramatic, considering this is Depp's first movie after the legal dispute with his former wife.

Either way, this is Maïwenn’s biggest project so far, with a budget of $22.4 million. The costumes and the aesthetic vibes were pretty much on point in the movie and it also received a standing ovation at the premiere at the Cannes Festival 2023.

