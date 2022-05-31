EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan opens up on her experience at Cannes 2022: ‘I ensured I live each moment to the fullest’

Hina Khan impressed everyone with her second outing at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She was there for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the fashionista opened up about her experience at the French Riviera this year. “The experience was as always surreal! Second time around and it still felt like my first time with all the preparations, nervousness and excitement at the same time,” says Hina.

She further adds, “Once I was there, there was so much happening. From prepping for the red carpet to my poster launch and interviews. But I ensured that I live each moment to the fullest and enjoy my time there and not just rush through it. Speaking about the best compliments - it's too hard to pinpoint just one because each and every compliment I received was truly special and made my experience even more fulfilling.”

Hina informs that there was no inspiration as such for any of her looks for the festival. “But yes, I just knew that they had to stand out. They had to have a different feel to them which would make me stand out. I have always been someone who likes to wear classy with a touch of my own, importantly to resonate with my personality. So yes, this is what I followed this time around as well,” shares the actress.

Soon after attending the festival, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had taken off to Budapest and Prague for a holiday.

Also Read | Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover to marry long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal in June? Reports