EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan back to Cannes Film Festival, all set to walk the red carpet again

After attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film - Lines, Hina Khan is all set to visit the French Riviera again. The actress will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. The fashionista has already started preparing for her red carpet appearance, and will leave for the festival soon.

“Hina and her whole film's team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front,” informs a source close to the development. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

In an earlier exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina had opened up about her meeting with Priyanka Chopra at the festival. “She knew everything. About the movie, why I was here, everything. That's why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did,” the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had said.

Meanwhile, recently Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held between May 17 to May 28. She is a part of the coveted jury at the festival.

