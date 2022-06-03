Cannes 2022: Helly Shah on not being invited to Indian Pavilion: Strangely, I wasn't disappointed- EXCLUSIVE

Television actress Helly Shah made her debut at the international Cannes Film Festival 2022. The 26-year-old is thrilled with her "dreamy" stint at the French Riviera. The actress is back in the bay, and Pinkvilla caught up with her for an exclusive interaction, where she opened up about her experience, donning exquisite gowns, and jumpsuits, working with an international team, and not being invited to the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes.

Helly Shah opens up about not being invited to Indian Pavilion

Hina Khan also made India proud by walking the Cannes red carpet for the second year, admitted to being hurt for not being invited to the Indian Pavilion. When asked Helly if she was invited and what's her take on it, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress said, "Yes, Hina Khan spoke about it. I was also not invited but had I been invited I would have been very very happy and proud to represent my country. Strangely, I was not disappointed. This was my first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and a different experience altogether. I honestly didn't take it that way 'Oh, I was not invited and I am really upset and disappointed' but yes, if I'd gone to the Indian Pavilion on the first day, it would have been a very great feeling."

Helly Shah describes her first-ever experience at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

"It was a surreal feeling and I couldn't soak in the reality, everything was so beautiful and dreamy. It was a new experience for me, where I learnt so many different things and met so many people. I loved the entire experience. Let me tell you that whatever you plan in your head, doesn't materialise, it's very different. You have certain pre-conceived notions about how things would be but it turns out to be something else only. Even the ones who must be going there regularly their experience must be different every year," said Helly Shah.

Helly Shah speaks about meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Cannes 2022

The actress excitingly shared, "I felt the happiest when I met Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. I really didn't get a chance to have a conversation with Aishwarya ma'am but I spoke with Abhishek sir for nearly 10-15 minutes about sports. It was an enriching experience."

