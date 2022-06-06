Helly Shah describes her last 5 minutes before walking Cannes 2022 red carpet; EXCLUSIVE

Television actress Helly Shah is back to the pavilion from the extravagant gala at the French Riviera. Pinkvilla caught up exclusively with the young actress where she opened up about focussing on life's positives, favourite outfit, working with an international team, and more. Read on:

The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress was asked to describe the last five minutes before stepping onto the red carpet, and she excitedly said, "I literally could feel the butterflies in my stomach." Adding further, she said, "When I sat in the car from my hotel to arrive at the venue, I had butterflies in my stomach and was very excited. I wasn't nervous at all. I wanted to be myself and rock the red carpet. When I walked out of the car and saw the entire scenario (because you have seen all this in pictures) and now to witness everything in person was a very different feeling. For 2-3 seconds I felt, 'Oh my God, I am actually here!' It all felt very dreamy."

Helly's favourite look from the Cannes 2022

Helly Shah's choices of attire at Cannes fetched her good reviews from the fashion police. While all the looks were fab, Helly asserted that the green gown has to "top the favourite list." She added, "The light pink gown that I wore for the party on the same night follows next. I think it was a very classy look and nobody has seen me in such an outfit. It was a complete transformation for me. I also really liked the white pantsuit."

The actress had once spoken about Indian designers refusing to lend her clothes and she recalled how everyone repeatedly kept asking her this question. Helly said that she focuses on the positives and not the negatives. She shared, "I always try to focus on the positives but everyone started asking me the same question again and again, and I didn't want to talk about it repeatedly. Such things happen, I spoke about it once and then moved ahead because there are so many other things to focus on. I got this opportunity to be at Cannes, 'isse badi baat aur kya ho sakti hai?' (What can be bigger than this?)

Her experience on collaborating with international designers

"It was a different feeling and they have their own share of experiences and have seen the world in a different way. I went there and I was also trying to learn things. It's a team effort. When you meet someone for the first time, it isn't like you'll have known each other for the longest years but it is such a beautiful feeling that we come from different cultures, work together and try to create something. They have their own approach towards life. Even when I went for my trial they told me what should be done and things that should be avoided. And, you sort of find this very inspiring. I feel very lucky to have worked with this entire team," concluded the actress.

