Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light becomes 1st Indian film to compete at Cannes Film Festival in 30 years

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious global events, celebrating talents in filmmaking from all across the world. This Year’s edition of the film festival brings in wonderful news for India as All We Imagine As Light, the debut feature film of Payal Kapadia, has been selected to compete for the top honors. It has become the first Indian film to be selected for the ‘In Competition’ section in 30 years since Shaji N Karun’s Swaham in 1994.

Yesterday, on April 11, an announcement was made revealing all the films officially selected for the upcoming 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has been chosen for the Main Competition section, where it will be competing for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

All We Imagine As Light is the story of nurses Prabha and Anu, who are both troubled by their respective relationships, and their road trip to a beach town.

The Main competition also includes the works of some of the most celebrated filmmakers such as Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola, The Shrouds by David Cronenberg, Kinds Of Kindness by Yórgos Lánthimos, Oh Canada by Paul Schrader, Parthenope by Paolo Sorrentino, Anora by Sean Baker, and more.

For the unversed, Payal Kapadia has previously won the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary Film at Cannes 2021 for her film A Night of Knowing Nothing. In 2017, her film Afternoon Clouds was selected for the Cinéfondation section at Cannes.

More about Cannes Film Festival 2024

The film festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25 in Cannes, France. The Second Act, directed by Quentin Dupieux, has been selected as the opening film. Actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig, whose fantasy comedy Barbie became a sensation last year, will serve as the Jury President for the main competition.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri’s film Santosh has been selected for the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes 2024.

