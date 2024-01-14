Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri look elegant; duo poses with Aamir Khan, groom's mom

In a splendid destination wedding held in Udaipur, Ira Khan, the daughter of the esteemed actor Aamir Khan, recently entered marital bliss with Nupur Shikhare. The festivities continued with a grand wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai, where an exclusive guest list, including luminaries from Bollywood, sports, politics, and the business world, graced the celebration.

Elevating the glamour quotient, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, added star power to the event. Their presence marked a highlight in the midst of the glittering affair.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan strike a pose together

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri, graced the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare with their iconic presence. The renowned actor exuded sophistication in a sharp black ensemble, complemented by a neatly styled short ponytail. Gauri looked ethereal in her traditional attire, adorned with exquisite danglers. Her loosely curled hair, minimal makeup featuring highlighted nude lips and eyes, added a touch of grace.

The couple, capturing the essence of joy, struck a delightful pose alongside the bride's father, Aamir Khan, and the groom's mother, Pritam Shikhare. Together, they emanated a collective spirit of happiness and celebration, creating a memorable moment at the heart of the event. Take a look: