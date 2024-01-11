Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Imran Khan grooves to Pappu Can’t Dance; guests party till 6 am post vows ceremony-WATCH

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding has taken social media by storm. Pictures and videos from their dreamy mehendi, sangeet and vow exchange ceremony have gone viral on Instagram. Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan has been a part of all the festivities, along with his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. A video from the after-party has emerged on Instagram, and it shows Imran Khan bringing the house down as he grooved to the popular song Pappu Can’t Dance from his film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

Imran Khan flaunts moves on Pappu Can’t Dance at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding after-party

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan exchanged vows yesterday, at 4 pm. Post that, a dinner was held for the guests, followed by an after-party. A video shared by the DJ at the party shows guests dancing their hearts out. "We partied till 6 in the morning," read the caption of the post. The video clip then shows Imran Khan flaunting his cool moves on the song Pappu Can’t Dance. For the unversed, this song is from Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's cult classic film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

We’re sure this video is a delight for fans of Imran Khan, who will be thrilled to watch the actor ace the dance moves to this song even 16 years later! Check out the video below.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s official pictures from vows ceremony in Udaipur

Clearly, the guests had a blast at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding. Meanwhile, the official pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s vows ceremony are finally out, and they are dream-like. The bride was seen in a white wedding gown, while the groom donned a beige and white tuxedo. The pictures featured some heartfelt, candid moments, including one where Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked their daughter Ira down the aisle at the ceremony. The vows ceremony took place at Taj Aravali Resort and Spa in Udaipur.

Now that the Udaipur festivities have concluded, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on January 13. According to a report in India Today, Bollywood biggies including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and others have been invited to the reception.

