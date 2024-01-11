Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare celebrate Mithila Palkar’s birthday post their wedding; latter has ‘reunion’ with Katti Batti co-star Imran Khan

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who had a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3, exchanged vows yesterday, during their Udaipur wedding. Pictures from the white wedding showed the newlyweds posing with Ira’s parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Post their fairytale wedding, Ira and Nupur celebrated their friend and actress Mithila Palkar’s birthday in Udaipur.

Mithila Palkar celebrates her birthday with newlyweds Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur

Mithila Palkar, who turned a year older, on 11th January, rang in her birthday at midnight with her friends Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare and other friends who were present at the couple’s wedding. The video shows new bride Ira Khan lighting up the candle on the birthday cake for Mithila. Meanwhile, as the Happy Birthday song plays in the background, Nupur Shikhare, and other friends clap and sing for her. Ira is seen with a black jacket worn over her white wedding dress. Meanwhile, Mithila can also be seen in a black long coat.

Mithila then cuts the cake, and feeds tiny portions to her friends. Re-sharing the video clip on her Instagram stories, Mithila wrote, “Such a special birthday!” Check out the video below!

Mithila Palkar’s reunion with her Katti Batti co-stars Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha

Meanwhile, during Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities in Udaipur, Mithila Palkar also had a reunion with her Katti Batti co-stars Imran Khan and Abhishek Saha. The film, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani, was released in 2015, and marked tthe final film appearance of Imran Khan. While Imran was seen in the lead role of an architect Madhav 'Maddy' Kabra, Mithila Palkar played the role of his sister Koyal Kabra in the film. Abhishek Saha was seen as Vinay, Maddy's friend.

All three of them were present at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding in Udaipur. Sharing a picture of the trio from the wedding festivities, Mithila wrote, “The customary reunion photo! (heart emoji) #KattiBatti.” Check out the picture below!

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities in Udaipur, kickstarted on 7th January. A welcome dinner was hosted for the guests, followed by a mehendi ceremony and pajama party the next day. On the morning of 9th January, the couple and the guests enjoyed a friendly game of football, followed by a sangeet ceremony in the evening. Videos and pictures from the sangeet ceremony have gone viral on social media. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan sang several songs for Ira during the sangeet.

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur exchanged vows in a white wedding, which took place yesterday, on January 10, at 4 pm. The wedding was straight out of a fairytale, and pictures and videos that have surfaced on Instagram show Ira and Nupur sharing a passionate kiss post their vows. Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional as his daughter married the love of her life.

Post this, Ira and Nupur will reportedly host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, on January 13. As per a report in India Today, Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industru including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Juhi Chawla are on the guest list.

