Is Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan spooky version of his movie Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? Here's why we think so

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan promises to be a thrilling affair from its trailer. There seems to be an ample amount of scary moments in this upcoming supernature thriller topped with excellent performances. One thing I observed after watching the trailer is how it looks like a spooky version of the 2010 comedy-drama Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? starring Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma and Paresh Rawal.

Shaitaan is the spooky version of Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?

In the 2010 comedy-drama Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? we see how Lambodar (Paresh Rawal) arrives at the house of Puneet (Ajay Devgn) and Munmum (Konkona Sen Sharma) as a guest and refuses to leave which ends up frustrating the couple.

Shaitaan's trailer shows R Madhavan's character entering the house of a couple played by Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. He enters with a request to charge his mobile phone for 15 minutes but soon shows his evil side and proves to be a nightmare for the family.

The difference here is that Paresh Rawal's character in Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? is a heart winner who brings positive changes in the lives of Puneet and his family while on the other hand, R Madhavan's character is a lunatic who turns out to be a nightmare for them. That's why it looks like a spooky version of the comedy film. Isn't it?

Shaitaan's sequel on card

Shaitaan is yet to be released, but the producer of the film, Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed at the trailer launch that a sequel for the film is on the cards.

Pathak revealed that the shoot of the film was completed in 40 days and that part 2 is already in their mind. "40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai," he said.

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is about the ageless conflict between righteousness and malevolence, providing an exciting cinematic storyline. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024.