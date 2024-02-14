Jacqueliene Fernandez withdraws plea after demanding restraint order against Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letters

Ever since Jacqueliene Fernandez’ name appeared in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, she has been making headlines for her alleged involvement in the case. The actress had recently lodged a formal complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Sukesh Chandrashekhar for persistently harassing and threatening her. And now, the latest reports suggest that the actress has withdrawn her plea from a Delhi court which had sought the conman on issuing any letters related to her to the media.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ application is withdrawn

As per reports in Times Of India, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh's order read, “Main application is disposed of as withdrawn, which is the prayer in the present application. Thus, nothing survives in the application and stands disposed of accordingly.”

The earlier reports claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been writing letters to the media through which Jacqueliene Fernandez felt that certain unwarranted statements outraging her modesty had been made.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’ application

Jacqueliene fernandez’ application read, “This is an attempt by the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to somehow intimidate and threaten the present applicant so that she does not reveal the truth to the court in the capacity of a prosecution witness.”

Jacqueliene Fernandez claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar is harassing her from jail

Jacqueliene Fernandez had recently penned a letter addressed to the police chief, Sanjay Arora, expressing her concerns about the systemic failure in witness protection. In the letter, she emphasized her inadvertent involvement in a case with significant implications for the rule of law and the integrity of the judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case under investigation by the special cell, she described facing psychological pressure and targeted intimidation.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez’s work front

On her professional front, Jacqueline, who has featured in several films including Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Bachchhan Paandey, is currently preparing for her upcoming project titled Welcome to the Jungle. This movie serves as the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise.

It boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring actors such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani. Scheduled for release on December 20 this year, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience.