15 Salman Khan Dialogues that personifies his effortless charisma

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. His mammoth amount of stardom and the unwavering support of his fans speak for his popularity. He made his debut in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi and garnered significant acclaim with Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Pyar Kiya in 1989. Ever since then, he has treated audiences with his different shades. Not just his on-screen strong presence, but Salman Khan Dialogues continue to resonate with the audience. Thus, here’s a compilation of the top 15 of them that live in our hearts rent-free.

15 Salman Khan Dialogues that we can never get enough of

1. “Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry, No Thank You”

Speaking of Salman Khan famous dialogues, his immortal dialogue from Maine Pyar Kiya has to top the list. In the film, Prem (Salman) addresses Suman (Bhagyashree) and tells her the most important rule of friendship that goes like, “Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry, No Thank You!” No wonder, even years after the dialogue is used by millions in their daily life conversations.

2. “Main request nahi karta ... ek hi baar bolta hoon ... aur full and final ho jaata hai”

Up next on the list is also Salman Khan dialogue that from the most loved films of him, Tere Naam. It was the swag and persona of his character that suited the character when he said, “Main request nahi karta ... ek hi baar bolta hoon ... aur full and final ho jaata hai.” In the film, when Nirjara (Bhumika Chawla) asks Radhe (Salman) for his request, that’s how he assures her.

3. “Log kehte hain khoobsurat ladkiyan jab jhooth bolti hain, toh aur bhi khoobsurat lagti hain”

Guess who doesn’t love that era of Salman Khan? One of the most romantic dialogues of Salman Khan from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun alongside Madhuri Dixit is just so wholesome. It is one of those films where the superstar exuded his soft era charm and flirting skills effortlessly. Even years after, fans can’t stop gushing over the film, and we say it’s not their fault at all.

4. “Agar Tum Mujhe Yun Hi Dekhti Rahi … To Tumhe Mujhse Pyar Ho Jayega”

Another one of the most romantic dialogues of Salman Khan is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam alongside Aishwarya Rai. The film has been aging like a fine. Who doesn’t remember the scene when Sameer (Salman Khan) in his utmost innocence narrated the most beautiful dialogue to Nandini (Aish), “Agar Tum Mujhe Yun Hi Dekhti Rahi … To Tumhe Mujhse Pyar Ho Jayega”

5. “Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta, Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao”

One of the best performances of the star in Sultan gave birth to such an encouraging quote. The Salman dialogue goes like, “Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta, Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao” and we absolutely second that. The statement captures the essence and importance of self-belief, which one must never forget.





6. "Zindagi mein teen cheeje kabhi underestimate mat karna I,Me, and Myself"

Salman Khan famous dialogue, "Zindagi mein teen cheeje kabhi underestimate mat karna I, Me, and myself!” Hands down, had it not been for the star himself, we can’t really imagine anybody else pulling over this statement with such swag and charisma.

7. “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh mai apne aap ki bhi nhi sunta”

One of the most famous Salman Khan dialogues which has our hearts. Can we just say that it is not just the dialogue from the movie, Wanted, but actually a mantra that star actually lives by? The fierce persona that the superstar donned in the movie as IPS Rajveer Shekhawat aka Radhe totally justified the demeanor when he said, “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh mai apne aap ki bhi nhi suntan.”

8. “Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna"

Did nostalgia too hit you hard recalling this Salman Khan dialogue? It was the period when after wooing audiences with his romantic and comic side, the star went on to star in several hard-core action movies. The box-office king brought a rage when he said, “Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna” in the Bodyguard co-starring Kareena Kapoor.

9. “Mere Baare Me Itna Mat Sochna… Dil Me Aata Hun Samajh Me Nahi”

Salman Khan famous dialogues have always been owned by him totally. One of the most entertaining movies of his career, Kick introduced the audiences to super hit dialogues that are deeply etched in their hearts. The cool persona of the star was just on point as he said, “Mere Baare Me Itna Mat Sochna… Dil Me Aata Hun Samajh Me Nahi.”

10. "Aap devil k peeche, devil aapke peeche...too much fun"

Another Salman Khan dialogue on the list is again from the movie Kick. In the movie, the police-robber chase between Salman’s Devil and Randeep Hooda’s ACP Himanshu Tyagi is what makes it all the more interesting and nail-biting. The suave with which Devil says, “Aap devil k peeche, devil aapke peeche...too much fun,” it would be safe to say, he means it!

11. “Wo Jeena bhi koi Jeena Hai…jismein Kick Na Ho Pagli”

We are guilty as charged for having the most famous Salman khan dialogues from the movie, Kick in a row. But we can’t help for Salman dialogue that reflects pure charm of his character when he tells Jacqueline Fernandez’s Shaina Mehra, “Wo Jeena bhi koi Jeena Hai…jismein Kick Na Ho Pagli” and it simply suggests one to make choices that make them feel liberated.

12. “Hum Yaha k Robinhood Pandey hai, Robinhood Pandey...Swagat Nahi Karoge Aap Hamara?”

This Dabangg dialogue enjoys a cult fan following of its own. The fascination that Chulbul Pandey creates with his tantalizing on-screen presence is unmatchable. Mere dialogue, “Hum Yaha k Robinhood Pandey hai, Robinhood Pandey...Swagat Nahi Karoge Aap Hamara?” is enough to bring the image of a stern police officer that he played in the film. Among many Salman Khan dialogues in Dabangg, this one received immense traction from the audiences.

13. “Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai, ungli mat kar jaag gaya toh… cheer phaad dega”

Up next among famous Salman Khan dialogues is from the movie, Jai Ho as he fights against Mukul Dev’s Shrikant Patil. In the fierce fight sequence, he makes him realize the power of a common man with the most authentic statement, “Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai, ungli mat kar jaag gaya toh… cheer phaad dega”

14. “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hai, usse kahi jyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hai”

It won’t be wrong to say that this Salman Khan dialogue purely describes his real and reel life. The dialogue from the movie, Bharat got everyone to blow whistles when he said, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hai, usse kahi jyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hai,” and why not? Needless to say, the actor has had a wide range of experiences in his life to say that! Isn’t it?

15. “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur p**in kahan se."

Among other Salman Khan dialogues in Dabangg, the one that became immensely popular has to be “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur p**ein kahan se.” In the scene where Chulbul Pandey and Sonu Sood’s Chhedi Singh confront and after a short discussion, the powerful presence accentuated by Salman speaks the most remembered dialogue threatening Chhedi Singh, “Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se,” leaving everyone in splits.

These were some of the famous Salman Khan dialogues that continue to rule the hearts. These are not just the dialogues but trends that brought rage among the fans. Till we look forward to more of such iconic Salman Khan dialogues in his upcoming movies, you can let us know your favorite one in the comments section.

