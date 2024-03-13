8 Best Sidharth Malhotra movies to watch before Yodha releases: Shershaah to Kapoor & Sons

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most popular actors, is preparing for the release of his upcoming action-packed thriller, Yodha. This patriotic film features him in the role of a commando dedicated to safeguarding his nation. As fans eagerly await to witness the actor’s performance in this highly anticipated venture, let's take a glimpse at some of the finest Sidharth Malhotra movies worth watching.

8 Best Sidharth Malhotra movies to entertain you:



1. Mission Majnu (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

2 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller/Drama

Action/Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Shantanu Bagchi Writer: Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh

Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the backdrop of the 1970s, Mission Majnu unfolds the story of an undercover Indian spy embarking on a dangerous mission to uncover a secret nuclear weapons program deep within Pakistan. Sidharth received widespread acclaim for his compelling portrayal in this gripping saga.

2. Shershaah (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama

Biography/War/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer Director: Vishnuvardhan

Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Sandeep Shrivastava Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah stands out as one of the most celebrated films in Sidharth’s career. This biopic chronicles the life of Captain Vikram Batra, whose unwavering courage and determination played a pivotal role in India's triumph during the Kargil war.

3. Ittefaq (2017)

Running Time: 1 hour 44 mins

1 hour 44 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna Director: Abhay Chopra

Abhay Chopra Writer: Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra

Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Ittefaq, a police officer delves into a perplexing double murder case with only two witnesses: Vikram, a renowned writer, and Maya, a homemaker. Both individuals present conflicting narratives about the events of the fateful night, making them prime suspects.

4. A Gentleman (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty

Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty Director: Raj & DK

Raj & DK Writer: Raj & DK

Raj & DK Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

A Gentleman revolves around Gaurav, a hard working individual, who travels to Mumbai for a meeting. However, his life takes a chaotic turn when his doppelganger sets off a series of unexpected events that challenge his existence.

5. Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance

Sci-Fi/Romance Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sayani Gupta

Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sayani Gupta Director: Nitya Mehra

Nitya Mehra Writer: Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao

Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

In Baar Baar Dekho, Jai Verma finds himself propelled into the future without any control over his temporal journey. As he grapples with the profound revelations about life and love that he discovers in this unforeseen future, Jai becomes determined to return to the past and correct his mistakes.

6. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Considered one of the best films in Sidharth Malhotra's repertoire, Kapoor & Sons depicts the journey of two estranged brothers who reunite to visit their ailing grandfather. As they deal with their unresolved rivalry, they also witness the cracks in their parents' marriage.

7. Ek Villain (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

2 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Writer: Tushar Hiranandani

Tushar Hiranandani Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Ek Villain, a gangster experiences a transformative journey when he falls deeply in love and resolves to leave his criminal past behind. However, tragedy strikes when his wife becomes a victim of a serial killer.

8. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Hasee Toh Phasee, a beloved Sidharth Malhotra movie, Nikhil finds himself entrusted with the responsibility of managing his fiancée's unconventional sister, Meeta. However, amidst their interactions, Nikhil and Meeta forge an unexpected bond.

Meanwhile, Yodha, a film centered around a hijacking incident, stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

