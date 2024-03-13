8 Best Sidharth Malhotra movies to watch before Yodha releases: Shershaah to Kapoor & Sons
As Sidharth Malhotra gears up for the release of Yodha, here are some gems from his filmography that you should consider watching before diving into the action-packed movie.
Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most popular actors, is preparing for the release of his upcoming action-packed thriller, Yodha. This patriotic film features him in the role of a commando dedicated to safeguarding his nation. As fans eagerly await to witness the actor’s performance in this highly anticipated venture, let's take a glimpse at some of the finest Sidharth Malhotra movies worth watching.
8 Best Sidharth Malhotra movies to entertain you:
1. Mission Majnu (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra
- Director: Shantanu Bagchi
- Writer: Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In the backdrop of the 1970s, Mission Majnu unfolds the story of an undercover Indian spy embarking on a dangerous mission to uncover a secret nuclear weapons program deep within Pakistan. Sidharth received widespread acclaim for his compelling portrayal in this gripping saga.
2. Shershaah (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer
- Director: Vishnuvardhan
- Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah stands out as one of the most celebrated films in Sidharth’s career. This biopic chronicles the life of Captain Vikram Batra, whose unwavering courage and determination played a pivotal role in India's triumph during the Kargil war.
3. Ittefaq (2017)
- Running Time: 1 hour 44 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna
- Director: Abhay Chopra
- Writer: Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain, Nikhil Mehrotra
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Ittefaq, a police officer delves into a perplexing double murder case with only two witnesses: Vikram, a renowned writer, and Maya, a homemaker. Both individuals present conflicting narratives about the events of the fateful night, making them prime suspects.
4. A Gentleman (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty
- Director: Raj & DK
- Writer: Raj & DK
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
A Gentleman revolves around Gaurav, a hard working individual, who travels to Mumbai for a meeting. However, his life takes a chaotic turn when his doppelganger sets off a series of unexpected events that challenge his existence.
5. Baar Baar Dekho (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.4/10
- Movie Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sayani Gupta
- Director: Nitya Mehra
- Writer: Nitya Mehra, Anuvab Pal, Sri Rao
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV
In Baar Baar Dekho, Jai Verma finds himself propelled into the future without any control over his temporal journey. As he grapples with the profound revelations about life and love that he discovers in this unforeseen future, Jai becomes determined to return to the past and correct his mistakes.
6. Kapoor & Sons (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Family/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor
- Director: Shakun Batra
- Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre
- Year of release: 2016
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Considered one of the best films in Sidharth Malhotra's repertoire, Kapoor & Sons depicts the journey of two estranged brothers who reunite to visit their ailing grandfather. As they deal with their unresolved rivalry, they also witness the cracks in their parents' marriage.
7. Ek Villain (2014)
- Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Writer: Tushar Hiranandani
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
In Ek Villain, a gangster experiences a transformative journey when he falls deeply in love and resolves to leave his criminal past behind. However, tragedy strikes when his wife becomes a victim of a serial killer.
8. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
- Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma
- Director: Vinil Mathew
- Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
In Hasee Toh Phasee, a beloved Sidharth Malhotra movie, Nikhil finds himself entrusted with the responsibility of managing his fiancée's unconventional sister, Meeta. However, amidst their interactions, Nikhil and Meeta forge an unexpected bond.
Meanwhile, Yodha, a film centered around a hijacking incident, stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.
ALSO READ: 10 Best Rajkummar Rao movies showcasing his impressive acting prowess