Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims Jacqueline Fernandez’s Yimmy Yimmy is about him; calls it his 'early birthday present'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines ever since her name has been involved in the Rs 200 cr money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress was also linked to conman Sukesh, who has been in jail for a while now. Despite being in prison, he has been sending out love letters to the actress on several occasions. Ahead of his birthday, he has sent out yet another letter with the mention of her newly released song Yimmy Yimmy.

Here are 8 major points he highlighted in his letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar began the letter by writing, “My Baby Thank You So Much for my Birthday Gift which is on 25th March, But I Rather Call this my early Birthday Present. Baby this is the Best Gift I would ever get in my life. The Gift I am talking about is your Newly Released Song Yimmy Yimmy. Baby, I was stunned when I heard the Song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about Me, our story, and overall about us. Knowingly, unknowingly I don’t know, But the truth is the Truth. it’s clear out there. I am sure everyone who hears it or has heard would agree.”

Sukesh also admitted in the letter that she stumped him and answered all his queries through this song Yimmy Yimmy. “People had so many Questions and Unwanted Comments about our Relationship, You have Silenced everyone By doing this Song, I am Sure all have got their Answer,” added the conman.

Sukesh claimed that this song is not just another colorful track with glamor. This song Yimmy Yimmy is a love anthem. “Its Jacqueline’s heart, feelings, our feelings, this is the Love Anthem of this year,” he said.

Sukesh further added, “Baby you have given, rather striked on me like a thunder bolt, you look so pretty so pretty in that song I have my heart beat raise to another level, everytime I watch it.” He also called Jacqueline the best. Sukesh asked everyone to love and support this song and give it maximum likes and make it the biggest hit single of this year on YouTube. Calls it super special song.

Chandrasekhar went on to say that if this song gets maximum likes and becomes a hit, he is going to distribute special gifts to every single fan on her birthday. “Top 100 fans I will personally make sure will receive iPhone Pro, only thing make sure as said make Yimmy Yimmy a Super -Duper Hit, Song Single of the Year on all platforms starting YouTube.”

Sukesh could not stop gushing. he further wrote, “Baby my Bomma, Birthday without your Presence is not a celebration in any way, But this year is special, due to this song of yours, which I consider knowingly, unknowingly, directly, Indirectly, you Release on my Birthday Month, is a celebration for me.”

He also quipped that he misses talking to Jacqueline constantly hours before ringing in his birthday. He revealed that Jacqueline used to wish him at 12 AM and they used to have coke together. Sukesh writes, "Baby you and your Presence in my life is the Best and only gift, I have and want, and that’s my only wish, forever and ever.”

Revealing why he loves her so much, Sukesh wrote, “Jacqueline, her love keeps me alive. Jacqueline runs through every cell in my body. Jacqueline is my heart beat. Jacqueline is power of my strength.” He also said that he cannot wait to go back on his knees again.

Sukesh concluded the letter by wishing her ‘Happy Holi’. “Baby I am gonna make sure our life is gonna be Super Colorful Than One Can Ever Imagine, like the Colours played on Holi. You don’t fail to Make me fall in love Crazy with you Over and Over Again.”

