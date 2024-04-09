Arshad Warsi dubs Jaya Bachchan 'unbelievable' for casting him in Tere Mere Sapne; 'I sent ghatiya pictures'

Arshad Warsi is a versatile actor with a wide range of memorable roles under his belt. From the comedic Circuit to the serious Dhananjay in the web series Asur, he has showcased his talent across various genres. Surprisingly, before his debut film, he had never acted anywhere. Even more surprising is the fact that he was selected for his debut without any screen test, courtesy of Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan chose Arshad Warsi for Tere Mere Sapne without a screen test

In the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, produced under Amitabh Bachchan's production company A.B.C.L. and directed by Joy Augustine, Arshad Warsi made his debut alongside Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill, and Simran.

In a recent appearance on the show Long Drive with Mr. Faisu, Arshad praised Jaya Bachchan, saying, "That woman is unbelievable. After seeing my pictures, she was sure that this guy can act. But in reality, I had never acted before. She did not even take my screen test. She just saw my photos. But I did not understand why she took me for the film. I had sent ghatiya pictures because I did not have money."

After some time, when he finally got to know Jaya ji on a personal level, he asked her to tell him the truth. Why did she cast him in the film? She explained that out of 36 photos, he displayed different expressions in all of them. He didn't seem intimidated by the camera at all, and he wasn't trying to impress anyone either.

Arshad had previously mentioned in an interview with Lehren that he had never considered acting as a career option. It came as a complete surprise to him. He decided to give it a try, and a friend took some amateur photographs of him. These photos ended up reaching Mrs. Bachchan. Upon seeing them, she was impressed and suggested signing him up.

Arshad Warsi's work front

Arshad Warsi's recent appearance on the big screen was in Bachchhan Paandey, where he starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. His role in the second installment of Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side received considerable acclaim. Currently, he is serving as a judge on the judging panel of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

