‘Baby girl’ Jacqueline Fernandez gets Women’s Day wish from Sukesh Chandrashekhar; conman calls her 'lifeline'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman, has been behind bars on money laundering charges. His connection to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez came to light some time ago, revealing a trail of love letters and romantic messages from Sukesh to the actress. Despite the influx, Jacqueline has never reciprocated. Recently, on Women's Day, Sukesh penned another letter to Jacqueline.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Women's Day

According to a report in The Times Of India, on International Women's Day, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote another letter to his ladylove affectionately addressing her as "Baby Girl". As per the report, the letter read: "My Baby Girl, Jacqueline, My lifeline, my Bomma, Wishing you a Very Happy Women’s Day. You’re the most beautiful woman living on this planet. Beautiful not just in looks, but even in the person that you are. This is that special day of the year, Celebrating our existence and all the other Beautiful Women out there, Who are the Real Superheroes of our lives. They say it’s a man’s world, I disagree. A man’s real strength is the woman in his life, and the world is incomplete without her. As they say, behind every success story of a man, there is Surely a Woman. I have my strength and powers from my Beautiful Woman, my love Jacqueline Fernandez. Also, baby, my favorite cat has grown up; he is big and looks superb in your yoga picture. His eyes look super mischievous. I am sure he still jumps on your plate while eating".

Advertisement

Sukesh has asserted that he and Jacqueline Fernandez were romantically involved, with various photos showcasing their apparent relationship.

Jacqueline Fernandez claimed Sukesh Chandrashekhar is harassing her from jail

As per an Indian Express report, Jacqueline Fernandez recently wrote a letter to the police chief, Sanjay Arora, highlighting her worries about flaws in the witness protection system. In her letter, she stressed her unintended role in a case with crucial implications for the legal system's integrity. Acting as a witness in a special cell investigation, she detailed experiencing psychological pressure and deliberate intimidation.

In December last year, Jacqueline went to a Delhi court, asking for a swift ban on Sukesh Chandrashekhar contacting her through letters, messages, or statements. The actress is a witness in an FIR investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police related to a Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case involving Sukesh. In her plea dated December 17, she claimed that Sukesh's threats and intimidation tactics had deeply troubled her.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez gets Valentine's Day letter from Conman Sukesh: Dedicating Maan Meri Jaan to calling out 'gold digger'; 7 HIGHLIGHTS