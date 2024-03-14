Amanda Cerny says she's obsessed with Jacqueline Fernandez's latest music video Yimmy Yimmy; DEETS

Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreya Ghoshal, and the French singer Tayc recently collaborated for a music video titled Yimmy Yimmy. In less than a week of its release, the song has proved to be a huge hit with more than 35 million views. While the magical fusion of Tayc and Shreya Ghoshal's vocals is one of the biggest USPs, Jacqueline's killer dance moves have slayed many. Now American social media influencer and actor Amanda Cerny has also praised the actress's moves and has said that she's 'obsessed' with the song.

Amanda Cerny requests Jacqueline Fernandez to teach her Yimmy Yimmy dance moves

Amanda Cerny who is a popular social media influencer and actor known for films like The Babysitter: Killer Queen Fernandez shares a great bond with Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently she took to Instagram Stories to share her love for her friend's latest music video. Posting a video of herself dancing to Jacqueline’s music video on TV, Amanda wrote, “Teach me. I’m obsessed with Yimmy Yimmy. So sexy.” (followed by two lit emojis). Jacqueline was quick to respond. She reposted Amanda’s story and wrote “Who’s that goddess.”

More about Yimmy Yimmy

Yimmy Yimmy is the remixed version of Tayc's 2020 song N’y pense plus which he recreated along with Shreya Ghoshal and Jacqueline Fernandez specially for the Indian audience. Sharing a video clip from the song a few days back on her Instagram, Jacqueline wrote, "Just wanted to give a big shout out to @tayc for creating such a great track! And forever grateful to @shreyaghoshal for her amazing voice! Thank you thank you thank you!!! @iamrajatnagpal you brought this collab to life, this mix is fire!! Hope you all enjoying YIMMY YIMMY as much as I am!!!"

Jacqueline Fernandez's work front

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently working on the upcoming much-awaited comedy film Welcome to the Jungle which is the 3rd instalment of Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film stars her alongside an ensemble cast with names like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and more. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2024.

