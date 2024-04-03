Raveena Tandon says she would 'love' to be part of Andaz Apna Apna 2; wants to do 'good comedy'

Andaz Apna Apna, a cult classic Bollywood movie released in the 90s, still lives in the hearts of many. Everything from the iconic chemistry between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to the epic dialogues and comic timing of the actors made the film a timeless comedy. Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor played pivotal roles in the film, and fans still adore them for their performances. As the chatter about Andaz Apna Apna 2 circulates, Raveena shared she would love to be a part of it.

The buzz about the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna began when Aamir Khan mentioned during an Instagram live that director Rajkumar Santoshi is currently working on the script. However, Khan clarified that the project is still in its early stages, and it's too soon to get excited about it.

Nevertheless, his hint about the sequel sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate seeing the iconic actors on screen once again. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Raveena Tandon expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I would love to do it. A good comedy is something I would love to do."

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the praise she is receiving for her performance in the recent Disney+Hotstar release Patna Shuklla. The actress portrays the character of lawyer Tanvi Shuklla in this crime drama, which explores the education scams prevalent in India. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film premiered on March 29th.

Additionally, she is set to grace the screen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the popular Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a significant hiatus. With an impressive ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and more, the movie is highly anticipated by fans.

