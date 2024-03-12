Raveena Tandon recalls when Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood up for her safety during shoot; DEETS

Raveena Tandon recently reflected on the safety of workspaces for women in the past, highlighting the support she received from her co-stars such as Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. She recounted instances where they stood up for her and provided protection whenever situations arose.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Raveena Tandon was asked about her experiences working in the industry for such a long time and how she compares the safety of workspaces today versus back in the day when there were fewer females around. She was also asked how she dealt with such situations and whether her co-stars or other people ever protected her.

In response, the actress shared, "Of course, your co-actors and others did stand up for you a lot of times. I remember Salman doing that. I remember Sanju doing that. I recall once we were shooting in Dalhousie where the entire unit armed themselves with rods and such because a group of unruly locals were onto Suniel Shetty and me. They were all prepared. So it is something when a unit is together it's like a family. At that time they're all standing up with each other and for each other."

Raveena continued by emphasizing the significant improvement in women's safety in the workplace today compared to the past. She acknowledged the increased awareness regarding potential dangers and how to address them. However, she stressed that true progress will be evident when the number of women in the workforce increases even further. Raveena believes there has been noticeable improvement from yesterday to today, but she emphasizes the need for a more substantial advancement between today and tomorrow.

The Andaz Apna Apna actress shared her experience of working with a female Director of Photography (DoP) for the first time in her upcoming film Patna Shuklla. She expressed admiration for the DoP's commanding presence and boss attitude, highlighting her awe and appreciation for women assuming leadership roles in the industry. Raveena finds it uplifting to witness women taking on prominent positions such as DoPs, directors, and producers, viewing it as a positive and encouraging change.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena made her latest appearance in the highly anticipated web series Karmma Calling, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th, Republic Day. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series features Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles, with Raveena delivering a stellar performance as Indrani Kothari.

The actress will soon be seen in Patna Shuklla. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars the late Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Additionally, she is set to grace the screen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the popular Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a significant hiatus. With an impressive ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and more, the movie is highly anticipated by fans.

