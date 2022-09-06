Janhvi Kapoor tries to 'keep it together' as she preps up for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi; PICS

The shoot of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Mr And Mrs Mahi began in May this year. Mr And Mrs Mahi is touted to be a heartwarming story about cricketing aspirations. Janhvi Kapoor has shared glimpses of her prep for the film. The actress was seen at a cricket camp in the photos. Born to producer Boney Kapoor and the legendary late actress Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to ace her fashion look. After delivering a powerful performance in Good Luck Jerry, the Dhadak actress dropped random pictures on her social media space as she treated her fans and followers to a glimpse of her life.

Today, the Dhadak actress dropped a post filled with 10 random photos and videos from her recent days. While 2 of them were Janhvi’s dance videos, one of them showed her sister Khushi Kapoor like a sleeping beauty.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in February this year, Rajkummar Rao opened up about the premise of Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi. When asked if he is playing a cricketer in this sports drama, the actor exclaimed, “How do you know? Have you read the script?” He added, “Coming back to the point, cricket is an important part of the film, but the film is not only about cricket. It’s about relationships, it’s about dealing with human emotions – about how we feel in life. I can’t reveal much about it right now.”

Talking about his association with Janhvi, the actor added, “I am very excited to collaborate with Janhvi again. I think she is fabulous and brilliant at what she does. I have been saying this since the release of Dhadak and always felt she has a bright future ahead. Sharan is again a young and passionate filmmaker.” He is looking forward to work with a hardworking team. “Sharan is very hardworking and prefers to concentrate on detailing. He is still writing and making those tweaks whenever he has got the time in hand.”

Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, which was a commercial success. She went on to receive a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for playing the titular aviator in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Though she has appeared only in a few films, but she manages to keep her fans updated about what is happening in her life on a constant basis.

Janhvi Kapoor's Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will star in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, a remake of Helen. Kapoor also has committed to the sports film Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and the action film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Also, the Dhadak actress was recently spotted outside a prominent and renowned film production company, Maddock Films’ office in Mumbai. While stepping outside the premises of the office, she waved at the paparazzi with grace and boarded her car.

