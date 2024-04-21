INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal’s baby shower ft. scrumptious teddy bear themed cake

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two got married in 2021. Nearly three years after entering the marital bliss, the couple announced their first pregnancy earlier this year in February.

Now, as the couple is inching closer to embracing parenthood, a cute baby shower was hosted by the parents-to-be, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. An inside glimpse of the same was shared by Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on her social media handle.

Mira Rajput drops an inside glimpse from Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal's baby shower

Today, on March 21, a while back, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy glimpse of the customized cake specially designed for Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal’s baby shower. The scrumptious two-tiered cake had floral decoration on the sides followed by an adorable teddy bear on the top. The white colored teddy bear had a pink clip with a matching bow.

The text alongside the post reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD." In addition to this, Mira also shared the endearing glimpse and extended her heartiest congratulations to the couple as she wrote, "Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji. She also tagged the soon-to-be parents in the story and lauded the baker for her great job at baking.

Take a look:

When Varun Dhawan made the pregnancy news official on the internet

It was only earlier this year that Varun Dhawan had officially announced the news of his wife Natasha's pregnancy. He shared a monochromatic photo featuring him posing alongside his wife Natasha, while the couple was joined by their pet, Joey.

In the photo, Varun planted a sweet kiss on Natasha's baby bump while she adorably cradled her belly. Sharing the photo, Varun had written in the caption, “We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 21, 2024, in an intimate wedding ceremony. While Varun Dhawan is a popular Bollywood actor, his wife Natasha is a renowned fashion designer and owns her fashion label.

Varun Dhawan's professional front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in an Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime’s Citadel titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kalees’ directorial, Baby John.

