Jigra: Director Vasan Bala reveals he wasn't happy when Karan Johar shared film’s draft with Alia Bhatt; KJo said, 'This is how it works’

Alia Bhatt has been ticking all the boxes in her professional career. After giving some box office films, she won the National Award for Best Actress and even starrer in her first Hollywood film. This year, she is all set to debut as a producer with Vasan Bala’s upcoming action-thriller, Jigra which she is leading too. While she was happy to be part of the team, the director was slightly disappointed when Karan Johar sent the film’s rough draft to the actress.

During an interview with Tried & Refused Productions, Alia Bhatt spoke about Karan Johar’s active participation in bringing Jigra to her. She stated that after watching Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, KJo was very interested in bringing the filmmaker on board for his production house. Alia stated that they discussed what kind of film they would want to make, and probably Bala had the idea of who he wanted to cast in it. To this, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director added, “No.”

Vasan explained that he had sent a very “kachha pakka email, stream of consciousness thoughts” to Karan, and 6-7 hours later, Karan called him informing him that he had already sent it to Alian. “I was really not happy with it,” stated Bala. Had he known that the email was going to be sent to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, he would have done some spell check, grammar check, hygiene, or maybe written some very nice hero entry.

“That email was sent and I asked Karan ‘Why did you do this?’ He said ‘No, no this is how it works. Then he said we’ll meet in a couple of days,” the writer-director recalled. Then a month after giving birth to Raha, Alia and Bala met to discuss the story. But since Johar told him to narrate the story at their meeting, Vasan Bala made the climax while going to meet her because he didn’t have the second half ready with him.

In the interview, the actress revealed that she responded when she read the first half. Even though she thought it would be cool for them to collaborate, she wanted to hear the second half. “I chased him for one month for the second half and it came together,” Alia recalled.

Apart from Bhatt, the movie also stars Vedang Raina in the lead role. Jigra is scheduled for a theatrical release worldwide on October 11, 2024.

