Jigra Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor hails Alia Bhatt as ‘lady Bachchan’; Neetu Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more shower love on film also starring Vedang Raina

The highly-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra is out. Directed by Vasan Bala, the world of prison break story has already raised the anticipation. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more have showered their love on the upcoming film and Janhvi Kapoor hailed Alia as ‘lady Bachchan.’

Today, on September 26, the trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra was released. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "All set? #JIGRA THEATRICAL TRAILER OUT NOW!Link in bio See you in cinemas, 11th October"

Reacting to it, the proud mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor complimented by expressing, "Goosebumps and impactful" followed by multiple clap emojis. Soni Razdan also wrote, "Outstanding" followed by multiple clap and red-heart emojis. Ananya Panday also dropped heart-eye emojis and hailed it as "Insane" and Neha Dhupia called it "Incredible!!!!!"

In addition to this, Jahnvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer. Impressed by the upcoming film, she wrote, "@vedangraina my hearts going out to you in the trailer only in the film idk what condition we’ll be in (accompanied by smiling face with tear emoji) @aliaabhatt lady Bachchan (accompanied by fire emoji) I can’t wait for this. Looks epic."

Furthermore, Vedang’s rumored girlfriend and actress Khushi Kapoor didn’t write much dropped eye holding tear emoji and a white heart emoji. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also can’t wait to watch the film as he wrote, "Just show me the film already guys. @vasanbala @aliaabhatt @karanjohar @vedangraina @shaheenb @apoorva1972"

The trailer of Jigra gives us a peek into the journey of a loving sister, Satya. She races against time and can do anything to save her imprisoned brother, Ankur in another country.

The eagerly-awaited Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, and the screenplay of the film has been written by him along with Debashish Irengbam. Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra, the film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is all set to grace the theaters during the Dussehra weekend, i.e. on October 11, 2024.

Interestingly, it will lock horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.

