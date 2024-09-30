Nanad-Bhabhi Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt get chatty as they pose together for paps; fans call it Shanaya, Poo reunion: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are ace actresses with several hit movies in their kitty. The celebs have also shared the screen in Udta Punjab. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has often called Bebo her inspiration, the latter has also returned her favor by stating that she is a talented star. Recently, the two came together to shoot for Kareena's chat show, What Women Want: Season 5. But before entering the set, the ‘Nanad-Bhabhi’ got chatty and even posed for the paparazzi.

In a clip now going viral, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen arriving holding each other’s hands. While they took the spotlight, the divas indulged in some fun conversation before finally posing together for the shutterbugs. They flaunted their brightest smiles and held each other tight, pulling their strongest face-card game. Soon, the stylish stars resumed their chat and left the spot.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, people came to the comments section to underline it was the coolest Shanaya and Poo reunion. While some showered love on the sisters-in-law, a user commented, “Ek day time dusri night time.”

For the show, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress decided to flaunt her toned body by donning a structured black corset that hugged her in the places over a bralette-like attachment. She paired it up with high-waisted and floor-length black pants. Alia went with dewy makeup and styled her hair in open waves. Don’t miss her maroon high heels, gold finger rings, and huge hoops that rounded up Bhatt’s look.

As for the Crew actress, Kareena’s monochrome look is to die for. The Jaane Jaan actress donned a white halter-neck top and stylishly tucked it into ankle-length, high-waisted black pants. With kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Stacking a couple of silver bangles with matching earrings, she sported a pair of stunning high heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina which she is also co-producing. The actress is also busy shooting for Alpha with Munjya actress Sharvari. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which is releasing this Diwali.

