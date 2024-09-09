Jigra director Vasan Bala says ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor’s fans; here’s why he apologized

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The teaser trailer of the movie was unveiled recently and it was lauded by actress Shraddha Kapoor. As director Vasan Bala thanked Shraddha for the praise, he also apologized to her fans. This apology came after Vasan received backlash for not tagging Shraddha in his appreciation note for her movie Stree 2.

On September 8, 2024, Shraddha Kapoor praised the Jigra teaser trailer on her Instagram Stories, stating, “Ye toh theater mein bhai ke saath dekhna hai @siddhanthkapoor.” She gave a special mention to actress Alia Bhatt and director Vasan Bala, adding, “Kya kamaal ladki hai @aliaabhatt. Kya amazing trailer hai @vasanbala #JIGRA.”

In response, Vasan re-shared the note on his own Stories and expressed his gratitude, writing, “Thank you so much Shraddha, hope you and Siddhanth enjoy the film too.” Then, he stated, “And unrelated but I'll take this opportunity to address - sorry to your fans. Bhool Chuk Maaf.”

Earlier, Vasan Bala appreciated the horror comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, on Instagram. However, while he tagged the rest of the film’s team, he missed out on tagging Shraddha. This didn’t go down well with the actress’ fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also acknowledged Shraddha’s praise on her Instagram Stories and said, “Haha thank you my blockbuster stree (heart and partying face emojis).”

The teaser trailer of Jigra has received a lot of love from the viewers and the film industry. The 2-minute, 49-second video gives a glimpse into the thrilling prison-break plot. It also highlights the sibling bond between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s characters Satya and Ankur. The movie is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 11, 2024, during the festive time of Dussehra.

