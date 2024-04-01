Jigra: Vedang Raina says The Archies felt like ‘warm-up’; reveals doing ‘homework’ before shoot with Alia Bhatt

Vedang Raina captivated audiences with his performance in his first film, The Archies, last year. Now, the actor is preparing for his next venture, an action-packed thriller titled Jigra, where he shares the screen with leading actress Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, Vedang exuded enthusiasm for the upcoming project, likening his debut film to a "warm-up" for what he did in the thriller film. Speaking about his collaboration with Alia, Vedang revealed that he had done his preparation in advance.

Vedang Raina expresses excitement for his next movie Jigra

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Vedang Raina provided insights into his highly anticipated film Jigra, scheduled for release later this year. Describing the film's theme, he shared that it revolves around a sibling relationship, intertwined with elements of action and having a thriller narrative.

Highlighting the significance of Jigra in his career trajectory, Vedang expressed, “I’m not dismissing The Archies by saying that it was a warm-up but it felt like a warm-up to what I did in Jigra and I put myself through a kind of personal journey. I am excited for it.”

Vedang Raina on working with Alia Bhatt in Jigra

During the same conversation, Vedang reflected on his collaboration with the acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt in Jigra. He recalled his first day of shooting, admitting to feeling a touch of nervousness. Vedang elaborated, “It was a scene with Alia and I wouldn’t say I was nervous because I had done my homework but just the fact that it was with her, I felt some kind of nervousness.”

However, Vedang recounted how Alia’s kind demeanor made him feel remarkably at ease. He expressed his profound admiration for Alia stating how he truly understood then why she has achieved the position that she holds. He praised her for being a “giving” and “spontaneous” co-actor, adding, “I am a bigger fan of the actor after doing this film with her.”

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 27.

